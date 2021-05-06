Cove Rangers handed crowd boost as SPFL announce spectator return

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cove Rangers can welcome back spectators to the Balmoral Stadium should they reach the Championship play-off final.

The date of the play-off final has been moved to allow for up to 500 seated spectators – or 250 standing – to be allowed into grounds.

Cove are due to take on Airdrieonians on Saturday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final at the Balmoral Stadium, with the return leg at the Penny Cars Stadium on Tuesday.

The winner will face either Morton or Montrose in the final, with the dates of the final also moved. The games were due to take place on May 15 and May 18 respectively, however the Scottish Government have confirmed that from May 17 stadiums situated in level two areas can admit spectators.

The first leg of the final will now take place on May 18, with the lowest-ranked team at home first, and the second leg is scheduled for Friday May 21. Both are due to be televised on BBC Alba.

🗓 The @spfl have today confirmed the revised schedule for the Championship Play-Offs Both legs of the final will be screened live on @bbcalba Read more here 👉 https://t.co/0PtU7RWfQh https://t.co/iH930dyCUU — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) May 6, 2021

An SPFL statement read: “The Championship and League 1 finals were both originally scheduled for Saturday 15th May and Tuesday 18th May, subject to TV selections.

“Following confirmation by the Scottish Government that stadiums situated in Level 2 areas will be permitted to have up to 500 persons seated (or 250 standing) from 17th May, the SPFL has moved both legs of each Play-Off tie to allow the possibility that both legs will be able to accommodate supporters.

“The same approach has been taken in respect of the Pyramid Play-Off Tie and mirrors the approach taken by the English Premier League which rearranged their penultimate round of fixtures.

“We have been informed that no approval is required for the attendance of supporters up to the caps set out above.

“A guidance document is expected to be published shortly by the Scottish Government.”

Cove have not been able to welcome supporters in at all during this season, which has seen them finish third in League One and reach the play-offs.