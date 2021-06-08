Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers have made midfielder Robbie Leitch their second summer signing after his departure from Falkirk.

Leitch follows fellow ex-Motherwell trainee Morgyn Neill in joining the Balmoral Stadium side, ahead of their second campaign in League One.

The 23-year-old made 34 appearances for Falkirk across two seasons and has also played for Queen’s Park and Forfar Athletic.

Leitch came through the academy at Fir Park and also spent time at Burnley and St Mirren before making his senior debut. He had also spent time at Croatian side NK Novigrad.

He comes from a footballing family, with his brother Jack spending three seasons at Peterhead before signing for Stirling Albion, while his father Scott turned out for Swindon and Motherwell during his playing career before coaching roles at Ross County and the Steelmen.

Leitch told the Cove website: “I’m delighted to sign for Cove.

“When I played against them last season I was really impressed by their style of football, which is always attacking, with the emphasis of keeping the ball on the deck.

“You can see that has been drilled into the squad in training and I know it will suit me and help to get the best out of me.

“What I love most is getting the ball to my feet and driving at players and I’m really excited to have the opportunity to do that with Cove.

“The opportunity to play for the manager was also a major attraction. He’s one of the most respected coaches in the game and impressed me when he outlined the ambitions for the club.”