Covid issues forces Cove Rangers to cancel two friendlies

Cove Rangers have been forced to cancel two friendly fixtures due to Covid issues at the club.

The League One side were due to play Aberdeen in a closed doors game tonight before travelling to Station Park to play Forfar on Saturday.

The Dons confirmed earlier today the match was off before Forfar issued a statement explaining why Saturday’s match had been postponed.

A statement from the Loons read: “Following Covid problems within their squad, Cove officials contacted their Forfar counterparts earlier this afternoon to confirm they would have to pull out of the scheduled match.

“The best wishes of all at Station Park go to those involved. Gary Irvine is keen to find alternative opposition, but is in all probability unlikely at this late stage.”