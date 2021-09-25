Cove Rangers: Fin Robertson will bring midfield quality, says Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley reckons new arrival Finlay Robertson will add further quality competition to their midfield.

Teenage midfielder Robertson, who has made 38 appearances for the Dark Blues, has signed a loan deal until January with the League One outfit.

Hartley had monitored his progress after first coming across him in the academy at Dens Park, when he was Dundee manager.

Robertson will be in the squad as Cove take on Airdrieonians this afternoon and Hartley is delighted to have the youngster on board.

He said: “He’s a talented young player and he’s played a lot of games. He was a kid in the academy when I was there and was always the best young player there.

“He needs games. He’s been a bit unfortunate (with injury). He’s better going out and getting games – he goes back in January but if we can keep him longer, then it will be brilliant.

“He’s a terrific boy and has great attitude for the game. I’d been speaking to James (McPake) over the last few weeks trying to get Fin in and it’s a big thank you to Dundee.”

It concludes Cove’s transfer business, after they brought in striker Ola Adeyemo earlier this month.

Hartley added: “It’s a really strong midfield and there’s places up for grabs. We’ve got good quality in there and it’s pleasing we’ve got another quality young player in. He’s got a great attitude for playing the game.”

Jevan Anderson has been stepping up his return from an ankle injury picked up against Clyde, having taken part in training on Thursday night. Ross Draper is still out with a knee problem but Ryan Strachan is back available again.

Hartley said: “Strachs has been unfortunate with a couple of things, injury and illness, and hopefully he’s over that now and we can get him up to speed.”

Cove take on Airdrieonians at the Balmoral Stadium today, for the first time since their narrow 3-2 play-off defeat against the Diamonds in May.

Hartley added: “They’re a good team and Ian Murray has done a good job there. They’ve always been close contests between the two clubs.

“They’ve hit a bit of form and there’s a good squad Ian has built there. It’ll be a tough game.

“You always fancy your chances as the home team and particularly with our home record. We’re not afraid of anyone.

“I think most clubs have been the same – there’s been seven games and there’s nothing between them. If you can string three or four wins together you’ll be up at the top of the table, likewise if you don’t win games you’ll be down near the bottom.”