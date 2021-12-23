Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch hopes to make impact on injury return

By Jamie Durent
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch
Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch

Robbie Leitch hopes to make an immediate impact on his return for Cove Rangers after five weeks out with an ankle injury.

Leitch chipped a bone in his ankle late on in the 3-0 win over Peterhead last month and made his return from the bench against Alloa Athletic last weekend.

During that time Cove have soared to the top of League One and hold a five-point advantage heading into the Boxing Day game against East Fife, the last team to beat them in all competitions.

Leitch is keen to get back up to match-fitness and play his part for Cove in the coming weeks.

He said: “I broke a bone off the side of my ankle and that was me out for five-to-six weeks. I was back on Saturday and, even for five minutes, I was happy to get on.

Robbie Leitch celebrates his goal for Cove against Clyde
Robbie Leitch celebrates his goal for Cove against Clyde

“The next day I went and got it x-rayed and told the physio and manager.

“For ankle injuries it normally is about six weeks – I was hoping to be back sooner, but you just have to manage it right because you want it sorted for the rest of the season. You don’t want any more niggles.

“It feels pretty solid and I have to get it strapped up for training. I want to try get as many minutes as can; hopefully I keep progressing and get back in the starting line-up soon.

“Without bounce games, it comes down to trying your hardest in training and if you are on the bench, come on and try make your impact.”

Cove are leading from the front just now and even though he has been sidelined for the last while, Leitch still feels it is a great time to be around the club.

He added: “The boys have been flying. It’s great to be involved in, even if you have been injured. It’s still great to be around the place and you can see how buzzing the boys are.

“The results you get make training more enjoyable and everybody is buzzing around the place. Hopefully that can continue.

“There’s still so much to play for. There’s four quarters and that’s us done two, with us in a really good place. We need to keep this run going.

“The next few weeks will be tough with the games coming thick and fast. Hopefully we can keep the run going this Sunday.”

Leitch has been impressed with the form of Morgyn Neill, who scored a wonder-goal in the 3-0 win over Falkirk earlier this month.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill

Leitch came through the ranks at Motherwell with Neill and has seen the strides he has made since joining Cove.

He added: “He’s been superb. I’ve played with Morgyn since I was 14 years old and I’ve never seen him strike a ball like that. He says he only heads and kicks it, but then he produces that from 30 yards.

“It takes him a few weeks, the same as everybody coming into a new team and the way the manager wants to play.

“He was at Dumbarton last year and that’s obviously a different way to how Cove want to play. We’ve got a lot of the ball and it’s a great way of playing, everybody enjoys it.”

