Cove Rangers midfielder Robbie Leitch hopes to make impact on injury return

Robbie Leitch hopes to make an immediate impact on his return for Cove Rangers after five weeks out with an ankle injury.

Leitch chipped a bone in his ankle late on in the 3-0 win over Peterhead last month and made his return from the bench against Alloa Athletic last weekend.

During that time Cove have soared to the top of League One and hold a five-point advantage heading into the Boxing Day game against East Fife, the last team to beat them in all competitions.

Leitch is keen to get back up to match-fitness and play his part for Cove in the coming weeks.

He said: “I broke a bone off the side of my ankle and that was me out for five-to-six weeks. I was back on Saturday and, even for five minutes, I was happy to get on.

“The next day I went and got it x-rayed and told the physio and manager.

“For ankle injuries it normally is about six weeks – I was hoping to be back sooner, but you just have to manage it right because you want it sorted for the rest of the season. You don’t want any more niggles.

“It feels pretty solid and I have to get it strapped up for training. I want to try get as many minutes as can; hopefully I keep progressing and get back in the starting line-up soon.

“Without bounce games, it comes down to trying your hardest in training and if you are on the bench, come on and try make your impact.”

Cove are leading from the front just now and even though he has been sidelined for the last while, Leitch still feels it is a great time to be around the club.

He added: “The boys have been flying. It’s great to be involved in, even if you have been injured. It’s still great to be around the place and you can see how buzzing the boys are.

“The results you get make training more enjoyable and everybody is buzzing around the place. Hopefully that can continue.

“There’s still so much to play for. There’s four quarters and that’s us done two, with us in a really good place. We need to keep this run going.

“The next few weeks will be tough with the games coming thick and fast. Hopefully we can keep the run going this Sunday.”

Leitch has been impressed with the form of Morgyn Neill, who scored a wonder-goal in the 3-0 win over Falkirk earlier this month.

Leitch came through the ranks at Motherwell with Neill and has seen the strides he has made since joining Cove.

He added: “He’s been superb. I’ve played with Morgyn since I was 14 years old and I’ve never seen him strike a ball like that. He says he only heads and kicks it, but then he produces that from 30 yards.

“It takes him a few weeks, the same as everybody coming into a new team and the way the manager wants to play.

“He was at Dumbarton last year and that’s obviously a different way to how Cove want to play. We’ve got a lot of the ball and it’s a great way of playing, everybody enjoys it.”