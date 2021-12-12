Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Falkirk 0-3 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley proud of players after rounding off superb week with another impressive win

By Reporter
December 12, 2021, 11:45 am
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley was proud of his players.

Delighted Cove boss Paul Hartley hailed another outstanding team performance after watching his current side ease to victory against his former club Falkirk to stay three points clear of Montrose at the top of League One.

While extending their unbeaten run to eight games, Cove have now won the last five league games, with a combined score of 13-0 illustrating how successful they have been at both ends of the pitch.

The result capped off a fine week for the Aberdeen side following their 3-0 Scottish Cup success against Queen of the South in Dumfries earlier in the week.

Hartley said: “I’m so proud of the players.

“It was a great performance from start to finish.

“We’re playing with a lot of confidence at the moment and we’ve got some really good players, but it’s been a tough week for us.

“Some of the boys didn’t get home until 3am midweek and then had to get up and go to work the next day, so we’ve had to rotate the group and make changes to the personnel and the shape.

“It was another long journey and another tough game today, but everyone who came in was different class and I thought our work-rate and some of our play was outstanding.

“The first goal was superb, the second one was absolute class and the third was a quality finish too.

“It was another clean sheet, and if you keep doing that then you know you won’t lose.”

Saturday’s first-half display was ruthlessly efficient as the visitors produced just two attempts on the Falkirk goal yet managed to find the net with both of them.

Morgyn Neill notched a 20th-minute opener from 35 yards before striker Rory McAllister controlled Mitch Megginson’s pass with his chest and then fired home from close range just six minutes before the break.

It was McAllister’s 13th goal of the season and spelled more bad luck for Falkirk, who appointed new manager Martin Rennie on Friday after sacking Paul Sheerin following the previous week’s 6-0 humiliation at Queen’s Park.

Despite facing a fourth straight defeat, the mid-table Bairns never threatened to spark a second-half fightback and Cove could even afford to miss four chances to increase their lead.

Substitute Leighton McIntosh lobbed a sublime third goal from Megginson’s assist as the contest moved into stoppage time.

Defender Shay Logan was then red-carded by referee Calum Scott, apparently for gesturing inappropriately to home fans.

“I would like to speak to the ref about it because I didn’t see anything,” admitted Hartley. “It’s not something I can comment on.”

