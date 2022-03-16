Cove Rangers ‘astounded’ Harry Milne red card against Clyde not overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers FC

Cove Rangers ‘astounded’ Harry Milne red card against Clyde not overturned

By Jamie Durent
March 16, 2022, 12:40 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 2:24 pm
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.
Cove Rangers defender Harry Milne.

Cove Rangers say they are “astounded” that Harry Milne’s red card against Clyde on Saturday has been upheld.

Milne was given a straight red card by referee Craig Napier in the first-half for an alleged handball on the goal-line.

However replays cast doubt on that judgement, as it appears to hit Milne towards the shoulder.

Napier awarded Clyde a penalty, which was converted, but Cove rallied to win the game 4-1 at the Balmoral Stadium.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm that our appeal against Harry Milne’s red card against Clyde on Saturday has been dismissed.

“Harry was sent off in the 34th minute of the game after referee Craig Napier judged the left-back had handled the ball to deny Cuddihy’s goal-bound effort.

“As a club, we do not make a habit of appealing decisions, however, we felt on this occasion that the video evidence was compelling. Our Manager and Directors are therefore astounded by this decision but we will now move on.

“Milne will now serve an immediate 1 game suspension, meaning he will miss Saturday’s match at Montrose.”

Milne was sent off earlier in the season in the SPFL Trust Trophy, for two bookable offences in the 5-1 win over Rangers B.

