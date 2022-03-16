Cove Rangers ‘astounded’ Harry Milne red card against Clyde not overturned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers say they are “astounded” that Harry Milne’s red card against Clyde on Saturday has been upheld.

Milne was given a straight red card by referee Craig Napier in the first-half for an alleged handball on the goal-line.

However replays cast doubt on that judgement, as it appears to hit Milne towards the shoulder.

Napier awarded Clyde a penalty, which was converted, but Cove rallied to win the game 4-1 at the Balmoral Stadium.

A club statement said: “The club can confirm that our appeal against Harry Milne’s red card against Clyde on Saturday has been dismissed.

“Harry was sent off in the 34th minute of the game after referee Craig Napier judged the left-back had handled the ball to deny Cuddihy’s goal-bound effort.

“As a club, we do not make a habit of appealing decisions, however, we felt on this occasion that the video evidence was compelling. Our Manager and Directors are therefore astounded by this decision but we will now move on.

“Milne will now serve an immediate 1 game suspension, meaning he will miss Saturday’s match at Montrose.”

Milne was sent off earlier in the season in the SPFL Trust Trophy, for two bookable offences in the 5-1 win over Rangers B.