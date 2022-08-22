Cove Rangers need to get up to speed in the Championship, says Mark Reynolds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers need to get up to speed in the Championship, says Mark Reynolds

By Jamie Durent
August 22, 2022, 6:00 am
Cove Rangers' Mark Reynolds goes off injured during the game against Ayr United. Photos by Dave Cowe
Mark Reynolds reckons Cove Rangers need to get up to speed with the Championship quickly after their 2-1 defeat to Ayr United.

Cove were outclassed on home soil by the Honest Men, with the 2-1 scoreline flattering the hosts as Ayr missed numerous gilt-edged chances.

The Aberdeen side have now lost three on the bounce and there very few positives, if any, to take from such a poor performance.

“We knew coming to this level was going to be tough but we need to be better, individually and collectively,” said Reynolds. “It’s not what we practice in training and it’s not how the manager sets us up to play.

“We need to get up to this level and get back to the performance we put in on the opening day against Raith Rovers. We’re used to playing in lower leagues where you can get away with making mistakes and you won’t get punished sometimes. Now people punish you and take advantage if they see a weakness.

“We’re still only four games in and everybody is beating everybody. The game on Friday night – we went to Inverness and had a tough day then they went down to Partick Thistle and got beat there. That’s going to be the story of this league – it’s probably the most competitive league in Scotland.

“It’s competitive, it’s tight, everybody beats everybody. It’s going to be hard but we knew that coming into it. We’ve got good enough players in there, when we’re at it, to compete and get victories.”

Ben Dempsey rolls home the opener for Ayr United
Reynolds was punished for a handball for Ayr’s opener, with Ben Dempsey converted the resulting penalty.

The Cove defender struggled to understand how he was penalised when he felt the incident was not deliberate.

“They had a handball in the first-half and the referee said if it hits him and it’s deliberate, it’s a free-kick, but he didn’t mean that,” added Reynolds. “So I don’t know how he thought I’ve meant that when the boy’s shanked it back.

“I’ve lunged to block and he’s a yard away from me. That’s the kind of decision referees in Scotland are making regularly and we just need to live with it. You just hope that balances out over the season.”

