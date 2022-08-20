Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United

By Jamie Durent
August 20, 2022, 6:26 pm
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe

A poor Cove Rangers performance saw them comfortably beaten 2-1 by Ayr United at the Balmoral Stadium.

Goals from Ben Dempsey and Dipo Akinyemi in the second half was scant reward for the visitors, who were in total control for much of the game.

Cove looked shaky at the back and struggled to keep hold of the ball, two of the hallmarks of their success last season. Had it not been for profligacy from the Ayr forwards, it could have been a much greater scoreline.

Only a stoppage-time penalty from Jamie Masson got Cove on the board.

Cove handed a debut to new signing Charlie Gilmour, with Jamie Masson dropping out at his expense.

The home side had lost their last two games on the road and did not start too cleverly back on home soil.

Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre

Sam Ashford thought he had given Ayr the lead when he headed Akineymi’s cross towards goal, but Kyle Gourlay was adjudged to have claimed the ball before it crossed the line.

Akinyemi was proving a handful for the Cove defence and rattled the crossbar from 20 yards with a well-hit effort on 13 minutes.

Dunne and Mark Reynolds got themselves into an almighty tangle that almost lead to an Ayr opener, with Mark McKenzie blasting over when he should have hit the target.

Ashford had a free header from a corner but connected tamely, as Cove looked far from secure in the game. Akinyemi had another chance before the break but he skewed Daire O’Connor’s cross over the bar.

Cove finally threatened in the closing stages of the half, with Robbie Leitch meeting Connor Scully’s cross on the volley but Dempsey recovered to clear off the line. Fraser Fyvie hooked the rebound wide.

Ben Dempsey rolls home the opener for Ayr United
Ben Dempsey rolls home the opener for Ayr United

After losing Scott Ross in the first half through injury, McIntyre was also forced to replace captain Mitch Megginson after he pulled up for the second time before the interval.

McKenzie was guilty of missing key opportunities again at the start of the second half, shooting straight at Gourlay from six yards and then rattling his second attempt wide of goal.

Ayr then had a penalty appeal waved away when Andy Murdoch’s shot struck the hand of Dunne.

They did get a spot-kick on 58 minutes though when Scott Lambie penalised Reynolds for blocking O’Connor’s cross with an arm. Dempsey rolled the ball home from 12 yards.

The Honest Men deservedly doubled their advantage 10 minutes later when Ashford’s ball was allowed to travel all the way to the far post and Akinyemi stuck out a foot to turn it past Gourlay.

Jamie Masson got a late consolation for Cove Rangers from the spot
Jamie Masson got a late consolation for Cove Rangers from the spot

Cove then lost Reynolds to injury to compound a poor day at the office, before Masson buried a penalty in the 90th minute after Jordan Houston fouled Gerry McDonagh.

COVE RANGERS (4-4-2) – Gourlay 6; Logan 6, Ross 5 (Neill 31), Reynolds 5 (Masson 75), Dunne 5, Leitch 6 (McIntosh 67) Gilmour 5, Vigurs 5 (Longstaff 67), Scully 6, Fyvie 5, Megginson 5 (McDonagh 46). Subs not used – McKenzie, Thomas.

AYR UNITED (4-2-3-1) – Albinson 6; Houston 6, Kirk 6, Musonda 6, Reading 6, Dempsey 7, Murdoch 6, O’Connor 7 (Ecrepont 88) McKenzie 7 (McGinty 90), Ashford 7 (Bangala 87), Akinyemi 7. Subs not used – Smith, Moffat, McAllister, McConnell, Hewitt, Bilham.

Referee – Scott Lambie 6

Attendance – 951

Man of the match – Daire O’Connor

