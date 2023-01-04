Cove Rangers: Defender Jack Sanders recalled by Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers: Defender Jack Sanders recalled by Kilmarnock

By Danny Law
January 4, 2023, 11:41 am
Jack Sanders made his Cove Rangers debut on Saturday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Jack Sanders in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Cove Rangers have confirmed that central defender Jack Sanders has been recalled by parent club Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 12 appearances since joining Cove on loan in September.

A statement from Cove read: “Jack joined us in September and made his debut in the 2-0 win over Arbroath on October 1.

“Other than the Scottish Cup tie against Dunipace, when Killie asked for him to be left out, he has been an ever-present in the 12 games since, playing every minute at the heart of the defence, and scored his first goal in the defeat in Inverness.

“While we are disappointed to see him go, everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Jack all the very best in his future career.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to Kilmarnock for their help in this matter.”

Cove are without a manager following the departure of Jim McIntyre with former boss Paul Hartley in line for a potential return to Balmoral Stadium.

A Kilmarnock statement read: “Kilmarnock Football Club can confirm that Jack Sanders has been recalled from his loan at Cove Rangers and he will now return to fight for his place in Derek McInnes’ squad.

“The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell up north, having played every minute of Cove’s 12 league matches since joining in September 2022.

“Jack will now bolster Kilmarnock’s defensive options ahead of a busy start to the 2023 campaign.”

Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months – with chairman Keith Moorhouse defending ‘tough’ decision as ‘correct’ call

