Cove Rangers: Defender Jack Sanders recalled by Kilmarnock

Cove Rangers have confirmed that central defender Jack Sanders has been recalled by parent club Kilmarnock.

The 23-year-old scored one goal in 12 appearances since joining Cove on loan in September.

A statement from Cove read: “Jack joined us in September and made his debut in the 2-0 win over Arbroath on October 1.

“Other than the Scottish Cup tie against Dunipace, when Killie asked for him to be left out, he has been an ever-present in the 12 games since, playing every minute at the heart of the defence, and scored his first goal in the defeat in Inverness.

“While we are disappointed to see him go, everyone at Balmoral Stadium would like to wish Jack all the very best in his future career.

“We would also like to place on record our thanks to Kilmarnock for their help in this matter.”

Cove are without a manager following the departure of Jim McIntyre with former boss Paul Hartley in line for a potential return to Balmoral Stadium.

A Kilmarnock statement read: “Kilmarnock Football Club can confirm that Jack Sanders has been recalled from his loan at Cove Rangers and he will now return to fight for his place in Derek McInnes’ squad.

“The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive spell up north, having played every minute of Cove’s 12 league matches since joining in September 2022.

“Jack will now bolster Kilmarnock’s defensive options ahead of a busy start to the 2023 campaign.”