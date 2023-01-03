Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months – with chairman Keith Moorhouse defending ‘tough’ decision as ‘correct’ call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cove Rangers axe boss Jim McIntyre after just six months – with chairman Keith Moorhouse defending ‘tough’ decision as ‘correct’ call

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
January 3, 2023, 5:21 pm Updated: January 3, 2023, 6:39 pm
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre during the 6-1 defeat at Inverness. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group

Cove Rangers have sacked boss Jim McIntyre following Monday’s heavy 6-1 Championship defeat at Inverness Caledonian Thistle – with chairman Keith Moorhouse labelling it a “tough” but “correct” call.

McIntyre, 50 – who only took over at last term’s League One winners in the summer after former manager Paul Hartley left the Balmoral Stadium for Hartlepool United – leaves with Cove sitting eighth in their first season at second-tier level.

A club statement read: “Cove Rangers can this afternoon announce that we have parted company with manager Jim McIntyre with immediate effect.

“The decision follows yesterday’s 6-1 defeat in Inverness and comes at a time when we sit in eighth place in the cinch Championship.

“Chairman Keith Moorhouse says it was a tough call to make, but one which he believes is correct with the second half of the season to come, and a hugely important transfer window upon us during the month of January.”

A quote in the statement from Cove chief Moorhouse said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Jim for his hard work and wish him all the best for the future.”

In announcing the news, Cove added the club “will now take the necessary steps to appoint a new first-team manager” and “no further comment will be made at this stage”.

It is as yet unclear when or if McIntyre’s assistant Jimmy Boyle will follow him out of the door at Cove.

Also unclear is who Moorhouse and the rest of the club’s board will pinpoint as McIntyre’s successor – although Hartley, who led Cove to both League Two and League One titles in just three seasons, remains out of work after departing Hartlepool in September.

Paul Hartley with the League One trophy he won with Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Heavy loss in Highlands signals end for McIntyre after mixed bag so far for Cove this term

This term, Cove – having entered the majority full-time Championship as a part-time side – are experiencing their most challenging season since gaining promotion to the SPFL from the Highland League in 2019.

On Monday, Jack Sanders headed Cove in front at Inverness, but a Billy Mckay double, including a spot-kick, and a goal from Danny Devine put ICT in control at the break.

Early own goals in the second half from substitute Kyle McClelland and Scott Ross made it 5-1 to Inverness, before Billy Mckay’s hat-trick further added pain for the Aberdeen side.

The Cove players look dejected at full-time in Inverness. Image: SNS

Afterwards, McIntyre hit out at “silly” mistakes and “calamitous defending” from his side during periods of the painful defeat to Caley Thistle, however, he also pointed to the added strain placed on his squad in recent days after being robbed of Max Johnston (loanee recalled by Motherwell) and Charlie Gilmour (serious ankle injury).

In his post-match comments to The Press and Journal, now-departed gaffer McIntyre spoke about the struggle of other Cove stars like Connor Scully having to play out of position due to team-mates being missing at present, revealing his hopes of rectifying a shortage of bodies during the January transfer window.

He said: “There are things you can get away with in the odd week, but when you have to rely on two or three players playing out of position, generally that catches up with you.

“We have to get players in for those positions and it will allow those boys who have been covering to move back to their strongest positions.”

Prior to their loss in the Highlands, Cove secured a valuable 2-0 December 23 league win at home to bottom side Hamilton Accies, having also drawn 1-1 with Partick Thistle at the Balmoral in their previous outing on December 3.

The draw against Partick was a painful one for Cove, though, with visiting keeper Jamie Sneddon heading a late leveller to deny the Granite City men victory.

There have also been other Championship matches this season – an 4-4 draw at Accies chief among them – where Cove have failed to win after holding a strong leading position.

Connor Scully puts Cove Rangers in front against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Still, McIntyre also led Cove to wins against current top-two Queen’s Park and Dundee this term, while they remain in the Scottish Cup – with a fourth-round tie against Championship rivals Ayr United to come later in the month.

