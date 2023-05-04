Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley happy to win ugly if it keeps his club in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley happy to win ugly if it keeps his club in the Championship

Points rather than plaudits are the only thing of interest in final game of the season.

By Paul Third
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Cove manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley will offer no apologies if his side win ugly to secure their Championship status tomorrow.

A backs-to-the-wall defensive display earned Cove a valuable point at league leaders Dundee last week.

The point gained at Dens Park was enough to put Cove’s survival hopes in their own hands as they moved above Hamilton Accies heading into the final round of fixtures tomorrow.

Cove had dug deep to take four points from their last two games and Hartley will happily accept winning ugly again.

He said: “The last two games have not been pretty but I didn’t expect them to be. We’ve tried to make it a wee bit ugly in getting points on the board.

“But the two clean sheets have been the biggest thing for me. We didn’t create a lot last week (at Dundee) but we knew that would be the game plan.

“People can say what they want, it’s not a beauty contest and I’m not here to please anybody.

“The aim is to try to get a result and you have to find a way as a manager sometimes with the players you have available.”

Events elsewhere will be impossible to ignore

Every game matters in the final round of fixtures as the title, play-off places and relegation issues are still not resolved.

With Accies at third-bottom Arbroath, Cove could yet secure automatic survival and Hartley knows it will be impossible to ignore events away from Balmoral Stadium tomorrow.

Cove manager Paul Hartley (left), knows updates from the other Championship games will be relayed to him and assistant Gordon Young on Friday. Image: SNS

He said: “Whatever happens in the other game, I’m sure people will let us know, that’s for sure.

“We’ll have someone with the radio in the dugout with the big aerial. Remember when they used to do that?

“Listen, we’re not daft. People will have their phones. That doesn’t bother me.

“We have to make sure we try to get the right result. Morton are going for the play-offs, everybody else apart from one team in the league has something to play for.

“The Championship is so interesting but we have to try to do our business first against a good opponent.

“That’s all we can do. If it goes alright for us we’ll be delighted.

“If it’s the play-off we still have opportunity but obviously there is the other side of things too.

“We can only do our own business on Friday.”

‘Championship finale is incredible’

Hartley is not surprised to see all the important issues in the division go to the wire but he did not expect nine out of the 10 clubs to have something at stake on the final day.

Tension is going to be high at all five matches but the Cove boss has been keeping preparations low-key ahead of the big finale.

Cove’s Morgyn Neill celebrates scored a late winner in his side’s 1-0 victory at Arbroath. Image: SNS

He said: “There are teams trying to win the league, teams trying to get in the play-offs and then the fight at the bottom.

“But to have nine teams with something at stake on the final day in the Championship is incredible.

“I’ve tried to keep a low profile, keep quiet, and not say too much to the players. There’s not a lot of talking to be done, we have to do it out there.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do in the last couple of weeks. Keep the players nice and calm, don’t get too uptight, and see where it takes us.

“We’ve given ourselves a wee chance.

“Three or four weeks ago we were probably well out of it and rock bottom but we’ve managed to get a few results, put some points on the board and make it interesting for Friday.

“We’ve got to manage the game. We’ve got to be a wee bit cautious as we want to stay in the game.

“There’s no point taking ourselves right out the game by losing a couple of early goals and being left up against it.

“We’ve got to stay in the game then try to open up when the chance comes.”

Striker Leighton McIntosh and winger Jackson Longridge both face late fitness tests.

