Will Gillingham: Defender’s journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California… to Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Will Gillingham: Defender’s journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California… to Cove Rangers

The 24-year-old Auckland-raised centre-back has signed a two-year full-time deal with Cove as he attempts to further his footballing career in Scotland.

By Ryan Cryle
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.

Will Gillingham is likely to feel the nip of the notoriously chilly Balmoral Stadium more than his Cove Rangers team-mates next season – after five years playing his football in California.

The club confirmed they have signed the 24-year-old centre-back on Tuesday, with the 6 ft 4in stopper penning a two-year deal to become the latest full-time capture following Cove’s relegation from the Championship.

Gillingham will move into a flat in Aberdeen next week in time for pre-season starting as Paul Hartley prepares his squad for League One.

NZ national high-school title success led to Santa Barbara soccer scholarship

Born near London and raised in New Zealand, Gillingham is currently stopping over in Glasgow with St Mirren striker Alex Greive.

The four-cap Kiwi international and Cove new boy are pals from their school days in Auckland.

Growing up with a “pretty natural” passion for football – due to his UK roots – Gillingham captained his Sacred Heart College high-school side, which also featured Buddies star Greive – to two New Zealand national titles, in 2014 and 2016.

St Mirren’s Alex Greive, right, in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.

Those successes helped land Gillingham the “unbelievable opportunity” to go to university in the United States.

He said: “I’d say we were the best high school team in the country, and I was playing for a really good club academy as well.

“I got to the end of high school and my old high school coach, Danny Hay – who went on to coach the All Whites (the New Zealand men’s national team) for a while – he knew someone who helped get kids from Australia and New Zealand scholarships over in the US.

“They made me a highlight reel, sent that off to a bunch of different universities in the US, and a few made offers.”

Former New Zealand national team boss Danny Hay. Image: Shutterstock.

Gillingham moved to Santa Barbara, California, on the edge of the Pacific Ocean, in 2017, combining a sociology degree with playing “really high-level” football for the NCAA Division 1 University of California Santa Barbara Gauchos.

He said: “It’s one of the nicest places in the world. It’s remarkable and I loved it so much.

“That’s why I stayed there so long – a beautiful climate, 22 degrees every day, zero humidity, (and) you’re on the beach.”

In the penultimate summer of his studies, in 2021, centre-half Gillingham played a handful of games at semi-professional level for fourth-tier, USL League Two side South Georgia Tormenta FC 2.

Then, after his final year of university, offers of professional deals in the second-tier USL Championship and third-tier USL League One rolled in – with Gillingham choosing USL 1’s Central Valley Fuego due to their location in Fresno, just four hours north of Santa Barbara in California.

He added: “I played a season there, which was really interesting for me.

“It was crazy different though, in terms of climate. Fresno is right in the middle of California, not on the coast, and temperatures three months of the year are 40 degrees-plus.

“We’d be kicking off games at 7pm and that would still be the temperature. It was a crazy environment to try to play in.

“But I met a lot of really good people, learned a lot and I’m really happy I did it.”

Gillingham’s coach at Central Valley Fuego was Martin Vasquez, who served as Jurgen Klinsmann’s assistant with both German giants Bayern Munich and the US national team.

“He’s a super interesting guy,” Gillingham said. “Obviously he knows a lot – he played at a high level himself, playing in the Mexican league and the MLS.

“He’s been coaching at Bayern Munich and places like that, so he knew what he was doing and training sessions were class.”

Martin Vasquez, left, and Jurgen Klinsmann on the Bayern Munich bench in 2009. Image: Shutterstock.

Training Martindale’s Livingston before Cove opportunity came along

Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Gillingham decided to further his football career in the UK.

His sights were initially fixed on England, but he ended up training north of the border, with Premiership Livingston.

He said: “I got to the UK maybe four months ago, and originally I was going to go in with some National League teams down south, but then I had the opportunity to go in with Livingston.

“I did alright on a week’s trial, but I couldn’t sign because the window had closed.

“They wanted to see more of me, so I stayed on for about two months and then a few weeks before the end of the season they told me I wasn’t going to get a contract, at least right away.

“So for the last three weeks I’ve just been training by myself, and then the Cove opportunity came up.”

Gillingham thinks positive words from players and coaches at Livi may have helped pave the way for his move to the Granite City.

He described Lions gaffer David Martindale as “an excellent, excellent manager and just a really good guy to talk to”.

The people at Cove have made similar impression on Gillingham, who added: “I haven’t met many people at the club, but the ones I have have all been class and really welcoming.

Cove Rangers’ new signing Will Gillingham. Image: Cove Rangers.

“It seems like a really, really well-run club.

“I love the stadium.”

Looking ahead to the new season, and which qualities he thinks he can use to help Cove get promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, the centre-back said: “Intensity. As a centre-back, I think you have to drive a lot of intensity.

“And leadership, because you can see the whole game.

“And a lot of communication, and also controlling the pace of the game.

“I’ve been around the world playing football, so I’ve got some good stories and experience, even though I’m only 24 years old.”

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley will be trying to steer them back to the Championship. Image: SNS.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash