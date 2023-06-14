Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line

Highland commuters are experiencing widespread disruption across the rail network.

By Michelle Henderson
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Over 400 tons of material was washed away from beneath the West Highland Line on Monday night due to flooding. Image: Network Rail Scotland.

Rail commuters are facing widespread disruption across the Highland network due to signalling problems and flash floods.

Rail engineers have been called to the Highland Main Line this afternoon following reports of a signalling fault between Inverness and Aviemore.

Network Rail Scotland reported issues with the network shortly after 3pm.

Train services passing through the area are currently running at a reduced speed, with commuters being warned to expect delays until 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, on the West Highland Line, engineers are working around the clock to repair the line after severe flooding damaged the tracks.

The line is set to remain closed between Fort William and Crainlarich until early next week as engineers work to restore the line.

Train services facing cancellation

ScotRail services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness are facing, cancellation, delay or revision this afternoon due to the ongoing disruption.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, rail bosses apologised to customers for any inconvenience.

They wrote: “We’ve been advised by Network Rail Scotland of a signalling issue between Inverness and Aviemore. Our services will have to run through this area at a slower speed than normal until the fault is remedied. We’re sorry for any delay to our customers’ journeys.”

The fault comes just days after rail services in the Inverness area were brought to a standstill after lighting strikes affected signals on the same bit of line.

Engineers worked through the night to rectify the problem, however, an issue with the track was reported at Carrbridge the following morning.

Work under way to repair flood-damaged West Highland Line

On the West Highland Line, flash flooding has caused significant damage to the tracks between Roy Bridge and Tulloch.

Engineers are waiting for flooding in the area to subside before starting work on a number of complex repairs at three sites along the track.

The repairs will include rebuilding a section of the line where over 400 tons of material has been washed away from beneath the track.

Engineers will need to rebuild the embankment beneath the line and relay the track before the railway can reopen.

 

The turbines at Moy Windfarm in the distance as a Scotrail train passes in front.
Train services operating on the Highland Main Line are being hampered by a signalling issue between Inverness and Aviemore. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Due to the complexity of the operation, rail bosses are unable to confirm when the line will reopen.

Speaking about the scale of the damage, Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Flash-flooding has caused significant damage to the railway and we are working hard to repair and reopen the line as quickly as we can for our customers.

“The damage to the line is extensive and it will take several days for our engineers to complete repairs.

“We understand the difficulties this incident will cause for our customers and local residents and will reopen the line as soon as we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…
One of the new ranger's responsibilities will be to promote the use of Moray's core paths.
New core paths ranger job could go ahead using Moray wind farm cash
Xodus Group boss Steve Swindell outside The Capitol.
Xodus Group on the move in Aberdeen
Cars and camper vans visiting Luskentyre Beach are taking up parking spaces for patrons to Luskentyre Cemetery.
Grieving islanders angry at 'disrespect' as Luskentyre beachgoers take up cemetery parking spaces
Goalkeeper Michael Fraser when he was in action for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Mixing it with Celtic will give Caley Thistle top-table hunger, says Michael Fraser
Aikengall near Dunbar is to host NSA Scotsheep 2024 next June.
Large-scale unit to host NSA Scotsheep 2024
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Nicol downloaded incdecent images of children including a Cat A video of a six-month-old Picture shows; Struan Nicol. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 13/06/2023
Teenager downloaded sick child abuse video of six-month-old baby