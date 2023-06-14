Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rail commuters are facing widespread disruption across the Highland network due to signalling problems and flash floods.

Rail engineers have been called to the Highland Main Line this afternoon following reports of a signalling fault between Inverness and Aviemore.

Network Rail Scotland reported issues with the network shortly after 3pm.

Train services passing through the area are currently running at a reduced speed, with commuters being warned to expect delays until 6pm this evening.

Meanwhile, on the West Highland Line, engineers are working around the clock to repair the line after severe flooding damaged the tracks.

The line is set to remain closed between Fort William and Crainlarich until early next week as engineers work to restore the line.

Train services facing cancellation

ScotRail services between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Inverness are facing, cancellation, delay or revision this afternoon due to the ongoing disruption.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, rail bosses apologised to customers for any inconvenience.

They wrote: “We’ve been advised by Network Rail Scotland of a signalling issue between Inverness and Aviemore. Our services will have to run through this area at a slower speed than normal until the fault is remedied. We’re sorry for any delay to our customers’ journeys.”

The fault comes just days after rail services in the Inverness area were brought to a standstill after lighting strikes affected signals on the same bit of line.

Engineers worked through the night to rectify the problem, however, an issue with the track was reported at Carrbridge the following morning.

Work under way to repair flood-damaged West Highland Line

On the West Highland Line, flash flooding has caused significant damage to the tracks between Roy Bridge and Tulloch.

Engineers are waiting for flooding in the area to subside before starting work on a number of complex repairs at three sites along the track.

The repairs will include rebuilding a section of the line where over 400 tons of material has been washed away from beneath the track.

Engineers will need to rebuild the embankment beneath the line and relay the track before the railway can reopen.

Due to the complexity of the operation, rail bosses are unable to confirm when the line will reopen.

Speaking about the scale of the damage, Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “Flash-flooding has caused significant damage to the railway and we are working hard to repair and reopen the line as quickly as we can for our customers.

“The damage to the line is extensive and it will take several days for our engineers to complete repairs.

“We understand the difficulties this incident will cause for our customers and local residents and will reopen the line as soon as we can.”