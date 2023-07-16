Shay Logan departs Cove Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Cove Rangers FC

Shay Logan departs Cove Rangers

Former Aberdeen defender agrees termination of his contract at Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers defender Shay Logan. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the club.

The 35-year-old full back, who joined Cove on a three-year deal in 2021 after leaving Aberdeen, departs Balmoral Stadium after making 59 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side in two seasons.

Logan’s departure was confirmed after Cove Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Premiership newcomers Dundee in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose was one of five trialists to feature for the League One side who begin their Viaplay Cup campaign against Clyde at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday.

Cove boss Hartley said: “We want to make sure that we sign the right ones.”

Dundee boss believes Cove trip was ideal test ahead of cup campaign

Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Zak Rudden’s header midway through the second half was the difference between the sides with Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken’s save from Kyle Connell’s spectacular 35-yard effort denying the home side a draw.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty, whose side begin their cup campaign against Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday, was pleased to see his side pick up their fifth win in a row of pre-season.

He said: “I said to the boys at half-time: ‘This could be Bonnyrigg.’

“Yeah, we were the dominant team but it was 0-0. You’ve got to find a way of winning the game.

“That’s what I’m really pleased about.

“There are different ways to win than the way we set out to. It’s about finding that way to win.

“I’m really pleased the group managed to do that.”

McGhee comeback caps good day’s work

Jordan McGhee rounded off a satisfactory afternoon’s work for Docherty when he returned to the pitch for his first appearance in three months from a knee injury.

Docherty said: “The strikers have been doing well. I thought Zach Robinson should’ve scored maybe a couple today.

“But I’m pleased with Zak Rudden getting his goal, it’s a great finish. A good delivery from Fin Robertson, another assist.

“I’m also delighted to get Jordan McGhee on the pitch.

“He’s done all his rehab, got the all clear so it’s great for him mentally to get 25 minutes on the pitch.

“Great for him, great for us.”

More from Cove Rangers FC

Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Forres sign Samba Badjana; North sides continue pre-season build-up
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds: A work in progress but encouraging signs for Cove Rangers
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Honours even between Cove Rangers and Peterhead
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mark Gallagher relishing full-time chance with Cove Rangers
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Testimonial man Connor Scully wants to help Cove Rangers back to Championship
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers swoop for Australian goalkeeper Nick Suman
Connor Scully delivered a sensational double for Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Former Cove Rangers boss John Sheran insists Connor Scully is only getting started ahead…
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson praises Mark Gallagher after Cove Rangers switch
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose poised for Cove Rangers move
Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers linked with Formartine United's Mark Gallagher