Shay Logan departs Cove Rangers

Shay Logan has left Cove Rangers after agreeing a mutual termination of his contract with the club.

The 35-year-old full back, who joined Cove on a three-year deal in 2021 after leaving Aberdeen, departs Balmoral Stadium after making 59 appearances for Paul Hartley’s side in two seasons.

Logan’s departure was confirmed after Cove Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Premiership newcomers Dundee in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Former Celtic defender Efe Ambrose was one of five trialists to feature for the League One side who begin their Viaplay Cup campaign against Clyde at Balmoral Stadium on Tuesday.

Cove boss Hartley said: “We want to make sure that we sign the right ones.”

Dundee boss believes Cove trip was ideal test ahead of cup campaign

Zak Rudden’s header midway through the second half was the difference between the sides with Dundee goalkeeper Jon McCracken’s save from Kyle Connell’s spectacular 35-yard effort denying the home side a draw.

Dark Blues boss Tony Docherty, whose side begin their cup campaign against Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday, was pleased to see his side pick up their fifth win in a row of pre-season.

He said: “I said to the boys at half-time: ‘This could be Bonnyrigg.’

“Yeah, we were the dominant team but it was 0-0. You’ve got to find a way of winning the game.

“That’s what I’m really pleased about.

“There are different ways to win than the way we set out to. It’s about finding that way to win.

“I’m really pleased the group managed to do that.”

McGhee comeback caps good day’s work

Jordan McGhee rounded off a satisfactory afternoon’s work for Docherty when he returned to the pitch for his first appearance in three months from a knee injury.

Docherty said: “The strikers have been doing well. I thought Zach Robinson should’ve scored maybe a couple today.

“But I’m pleased with Zak Rudden getting his goal, it’s a great finish. A good delivery from Fin Robertson, another assist.

“I’m also delighted to get Jordan McGhee on the pitch.

“He’s done all his rehab, got the all clear so it’s great for him mentally to get 25 minutes on the pitch.

“Great for him, great for us.”