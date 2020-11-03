Bronsky hoping familiarity can breed success in Elgin’s pursuit of promotion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City defender Stephen Bronsky hopes the familiarity of the Black and Whites squad can give them an edge over League Two title favourites Queen’s Park.

The Spiders are top of the table ahead of Saturday’s encounter between the sides at Borough Briggs, with Elgin only a point behind after three games.

The Hampden Park outfit have added a number of experienced players after turning professional last year, with Ray MacKinnon having added former top-flight players Simon Murray, Craig Slater and Cammy Bell.

Bronsky feels the understanding developed within Elgin’s side will be crucial in continuing to challenge for promotion, with Gavin Price’s side having sat third when last season was curtailed due to coronavirus.

Bronsky said: “There are a few other sides like Queen’s Park who are splashing cash, but you don’t know how it’s going to be with a lot of new boys coming in and trying to gel together.

“We already know from the last six months of last season what everyone can do.

“Taking someone like Shane Sutherland out of our team has taken away a lot of goals, but Kane Hester looks like he’s stepping up to the mark again this season.

“As long as we can keep it tight at the back as we have been doing, I think we’ve got a real chance of going one better than last season.

“Hopefully we can push on and get that play-off spot or even take the league this year. I feel like it’s something we can definitely do.”

Bronsky is hopeful the Black and Whites will be allowed to host fans for the visit of the Spiders this weekend, due to Moray falling under tier one Covid restrictions.

Bronsky feels the addition of a home crowd would play to his side’s advantage, with the 26-year-old adding: “I think our home fans getting behind us at Borough Briggs is a massive thing to really thrive on.

“Especially when in the second half playing against it, and trying to get the three points.

“It’s weird playing in front of no fans.

“I’m from Glasgow and it looks like it’s going to be a while until anything changes.

“I have read that Moray Council are going to be on tier one, and in a couple of weeks they might get fans back.

“That would be a welcome addition because it makes those games feel a lot more competitive.

“If you are struggling in the game, you’ve got somebody to get you into gear. It just makes it a lot more competitive.

“Any sense of normality we can get back, even if it’s just a handful of a couple of hundred people in.

“It would just start to feel a lot more normal.

“If we are doing well like we have started this season we will have that behind our back.

“We will feel like we are working towards something if people in the community are believing in what we are doing.”