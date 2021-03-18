Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin City have expressed disappointment at a lack of communication about any proposals to introduce colt teams into the SPFL.

The subject of introducing reserve teams into the pyramid system has once again reared its head, with a report last weekend indicating proposals were being finalised to expand League Two to 16 teams, allowing Rangers and Celtic’s colts teams to enter as well as two teams from the Highland and Lowland League.

It also stated there was hope a vote could be held next month, after a working group was set up last summer to look at ways to improve Scottish football.

Peterhead manager Jim McInally has been a vehement critic of the idea in recent years, stating it is not the responsibility of lower-league clubs to help develop talent for the Old Firm sides.

Now Elgin have stated there has been no communication to them – a League Two club since 2000 – on the matter being put to a vote.

A statement read: “It’s very disappointing that the first we hear of the proposed changes is through the press. We have yet to receive an official proposal from the SPFL. When we do we will liaise with all of you our loyal supporters before making any decision.”

As part of the proposal, clubs are reported to benefit from a £100,000 sum over a five-year period. B teams would continue to compete in the Challenge Cup but not the Scottish or League Cups, would have no voting rights and loans of under-21 players between clubs would increase from two to five.

B teams play in senior leagues in Spain, Portugal and Germany but critics of the idea have also suggested the reintroduction of a reserve league as a better solution.

In Scotland, colts teams have played in the Challenge Cup since 2016, with Rangers’ second-string making the semi-finals of the competition in the 2019-20 season.