Josh Peters confident goals will come after signing new two-year deal with Elgin City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City striker Josh Peters is confident his goalscoring form will shine through after committing to a new two-year deal at Borough Briggs.

Peters earlier this week signed a new contract to keep him with City until 2023, having made the switch from Stirling Albion last summer.

The 24-year-old made the perfect start to his Black and Whites career with a debut goal in a 2-0 Betfred Cup victory over Montrose in October, but he has failed to find the net in his 12 outings since.

Peters, from Aviemore, has scored goals aplenty in lower league spells with Forfar Athletic, Queen’s Park and Stirling Albion, and he is refusing to panic over the long drought.

Peters said: “Although I have not really added many goals or assists, I think I have contributed to the performances this season and we have been doing really well.

“Goals have usually been my main attribute, but this year it has disappeared a bit.

“I’m a striker, but I have been playing in a different formation this year, so I have had to adapt to the way Elgin play.

“That has had to change my game a little bit as well. I’m maybe finding myself outside the box a bit more often and trying to link up.

“I have been playing up front with Kane Hester and he has been flying. Credit where it’s due, he has been prolific this season.

© Robert W Crombie

“He has maybe taken the weight off my shoulders a little bit.

“Obviously I would like to score more goals myself, but I know I’ve got that in me. It has always been part of my game.

“Hopefully the more I play, once I get a couple of goals, I will maybe get into a little run of scoring regularly.

“I’m not too worried about that. I spoke to the manager about it and he knows that’s something I need to add to my game, but he knows that’s one of my main attributes.

“It’s something I know I need to improve on and just try to get into the box a bit more often to try and give Kane a hand as it’s mainly just him that’s been scoring.”

Having started his senior career at Strathspey Thistle, Peters earned a move to Hibernian in 2016, where he spent six months before moving on to Forfar.

Peters is hoping to benefit from a period of longevity at Borough Briggs, having made a number of switches between clubs in recent years.

He added: “I was delighted to get offered a new deal. I’m used to signing one-year deals with clubs, so to get offered a two-year deal was a no-brainer.

“I’m only 24, so I’m still quite young and feel I’ve got a lot of years left in me.

“With the amount of clubs I have played at, you would probably think I’m a bit older.

“It’s hard jumping from team to team every year, having to settle in and meet new boys.

“It’s hard to adapt when you don’t have that consistency. It’s a really good collection of players we have got together.

“With another couple of years under our belt, hopefully we will be in a different league by then.”

Elgin return from a shutdown of nearly three months today when they host Edinburgh City in League Two.

Peters is eager to quickly rekindle the form which saw Gavin Price’s men move into second place prior to the league being halted due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

© SNS Group

He added: “It’s frustrating for the boys because we were gaining a lot of momentum up to that point, before we were told there may be a chance the league would be null and voided.

“All the teams are going to be a little bit rusty, having not kicked a ball in months, but hopefully we just carry on from where we left off.

“We have been really consistent this season, but it did frustrate us because we were in such a good position.

“We still are though, we’ve still got the same players and we have added a couple as well.

“We can only get better. We just have to keep our fingers crossed we can keep winning games.

“Hopefully by the end of the season we are still there or thereabouts.”