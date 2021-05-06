Which clubs stand between Elgin City and a place in League One?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City face a showdown double-header against Edinburgh City in the League One promotion play-off semi-finals.

Gavin Price’s Black and Whites stormed into the play-offs by beating League Two winners Queen’s Park 3-2 on a night of drama on Tuesday night at Borough Briggs.

Here’s a look at each of the rivals standing between Elgin and a place in League One:

Edinburgh City

Elgin have not beaten the capital club in any of their last nine fixtures, losing at Ainslie Park last Saturday too.

In fact, their last win over Edinburgh was in August 2018 when Shane Sutherland, now back at Caley Thistle, netted the only goal.

It’s not all bad though as there have been many draws in these meeting, with four of the last nine games ending level.

It was via the pyramid play-offs that Edinburgh were promoted as champions of the Lowland League in 2015-16.

They beat HFL winners Cove Rangers then East Stirlingshire to step into the SPFL set-up.

Edinburgh were set for the play-offs last year

Like Elgin, they were due to make the play-offs last year when the pandemic brought play to a halt, with Cove progressing as champions.

The ambitious north Edinburgh side, who finished as League Two runners-up, are managed by former Aberdeen, Sheffield United, Everton and Hearts full-back/winger Gary Naysmith.

The ex-Queen of the South boss replaced James McDonaugh in March this year, with latter stepping into a sporting director role at Ainslie Park.

Ex-Nairn goalkeeper Calum Antell is Edinburgh number one

One notable name in Edinburgh’s ranks is Welsh-born goalkeeper Calum Antell, who was at Nairn County for two years from 2014.

Their top scorer this season is midfielder Josh Campbell with nine goals. Despite being Elgin’s bogey team, Edinburgh have lost three of their last five matches.

Stranraer

If Stranraer come through their semi-final against Clyde or Dumbarton from League One then they’ll be eager to avenge three defeats against Elgin this season – should Elgin also progress.

The Moray team have got the better of the Blues in 2020-21, with a couple of rousing 4-1 wins down at Stair Park and a 2-1 victory against them at home.

© SNS Group

By the close of play on Tuesday, Stranraer were level on 38 points with Elgin, with the same goals margin, but only pipped to third on goals scored.

Three wins from five for the Blues

Stevie Farrell’s side will be determined to get back to League One after going down automatically from last year’s curtailed season, although they looked to be heading down anyway, sitting eight points adrift of Forfar, albeit with one game in hand.

Until this term, Elgin and Stranraer had not met since they were both at this level, in the old Division Three, in 2011-12.

Although they have experienced forward Darryl Duffy within their armory, Thomas Orr is their top scorer with 11 goals in all competitions. The Dumfries and Galloway team have won three of their last five fixtures.

Clyde

The Bully Wee, who are second bottom of League One, will take on Stranraer in the play-offs if they fail to beat East Fife in a rearranged game this Thursday.

They have lost six of their last eight games, but did defeat relegation rivals Dumbarton 2-0 at the weekend to keep their hopes alive for a further 90 minutes.

These sides have each won 15 and drawn six times

The last meeting between Clyde and Elgin was in 2019 when the Broadwood hosts triumphed in a League Two encounter. In league meetings, these sides have each won 15 and drawn six times.

Their main scoring focal point is former Scotland, Aberdeen, Dundee United and Ross County striker David Goodwillie, who is on 13 goals this term.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Dumbarton

If Clyde secure the win they need over East Fife on Thursday, then Jim Duffy’s Dumbarton will tumble into the play-offs to face Stranraer, then potentially Elgin after that.

The Sons, who pushed Aberdeen all the way before losing 1-0 in the Scottish Cup in April and they netted a last-gasp 3-2 win over Peterhead on Tuesday to climb over Clyde into eighth spot.

Just 14 goals in 22 games

Their lack of firepower is a concern for Dumbarton, with only 14 goals from 22 league fixtures. Their top scorer is former Inverness and Rothes striker Jaime Wilson with four goals.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

The last time Elgin faced Dumbarton, they fell to a 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat at The Rock in November 2017.