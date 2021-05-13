Friday, May 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Elgin City

Elgin City secure Archie Macphee on permanent deal following loan spell from Formartine United

By Andy Skinner
May 13, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: May 13, 2021, 3:14 pm
© SNS GroupArchie Macphee in action for Elgin City.
Archie Macphee in action for Elgin City.

Elgin City have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Archie Macphee on a one-year deal.

Macphee spent the closing stages of the season on loan from Formartine United, with the Inverness-based player arriving for a fourth spell at Borough Briggs.

The 28-year-old played an important role in helping the Black and Whites make the play-offs for promotion to League One, before their push was ended by their semi-final defeat to Edinburgh City on Tuesday.

After Macphee’s contract with Formartine ended, Elgin manager Gavin Price has now tied him down to a deal until 2022.

More from the Press and Journal