Elgin City secure Archie Macphee on permanent deal following loan spell from Formartine United

Elgin City have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Archie Macphee on a one-year deal.

Macphee spent the closing stages of the season on loan from Formartine United, with the Inverness-based player arriving for a fourth spell at Borough Briggs.

The 28-year-old played an important role in helping the Black and Whites make the play-offs for promotion to League One, before their push was ended by their semi-final defeat to Edinburgh City on Tuesday.

After Macphee’s contract with Formartine ended, Elgin manager Gavin Price has now tied him down to a deal until 2022.