Elgin City boss Gavin Price hails quality of Tony Dingwall after winger signs new deal

Winger Tony Dingwall remaining at Elgin City is a real boost for the Black and Whites ahead of the new campaign.

That’s the view of manager Gavin Price, who last week secured the services of the ex-Ross County player on a new one-year deal.

The 26-year-old, who joined from Championship club Raith Rovers last year, is settled and enjoying his football in Moray alongside brother, Russell.

Dingwall back in full flight

Price, whose side host Arbroath from the Championship in the Premier Sports Cup this Saturday, likes what he sees from Dingwall.

He explained: “Tony is a player that has definitely come back with a bit between the teeth.

SIGNING NEWS We are delighted to announce winger Tony Dingwall has signed a one year extension which will see him at the Club until Summer 2022. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/rBksXdOE5I — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) June 28, 2021

“He’s had time to rest after his injury problems with his ankle, and he has definitely worked on his fitness over the last period as we could see on Thursday.

“If we get a fully fit and fully motivated Tony Dingwall, we’ve got a really excellent player at this level of football.

“I’m looking forward to working with Tony this year. He certainly looks like he’s got the appetite to do well.”

Tuesday victory at Strathspey ahead of home Arbroath clash

Tony Dingwall and Dylan Lawrence got the Elgin goals on Tuesday night as they won 2-1 at Highland League side Strathspey Thistle, with James McShane netting for Jags.

Elgin, who had to shut down for 10 days due to positive Covid cases, kicked off their preparations for the new season with a 5-0 defeat against top-flight Ross County at the weekend.

Ahead of the competitive kick-off, Price, whose side are targeting the promotion play-offs from League Two at the very least, could add to his options.

© SNS Group

Price will add to squad only if they’ll enhance quality at City

The club have retained most of the group which led City to third last year before their defeat to Edinburgh City in the play-offs.

The manager stressed: “Undoubtedly we will still need to add.

“To be fair, we have got basically as strong a squad as we had at the end of last year. We lost a couple and we have brought a couple in.

“I think there might be one or two positions we need, but we’ve got to be careful, I don’t want to bring people in for the sake of it.

“It has to be players that I hope will improve the squad and the team.

“I’m a believer that for us to go the right way we need to sign better players in order to keep improving.”