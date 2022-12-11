Gavin Price rues Elgin City’s missed opportunity to reach last eight against Clyde

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gavin Price rues Elgin City’s missed opportunity to reach last eight against Clyde

By Andy Skinner
December 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 11, 2022, 3:01 pm
The Elgin players congratulate Clyde following the penalty shootout. Image: Robert Crombie.
The Elgin players congratulate Clyde following the penalty shootout. Image: Robert Crombie.

Gavin Price reflected on an opportunity missed as Elgin City exited the SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties to Clyde.

The two sides could not be separated in a goalless 90 minutes in difficult conditions at Borough Briggs.

The fourth round tie had been subject to a morning pitch inspection after heavy rainfall affected parts of the surface but the officials were satisfied for the match to go ahead.

With little between the sides in the opening hour, Elgin were handed a numerical advantage when Clyde’s Andrew Rodden was dismissed for a crunching tackle on Matthew Cooper.

Although Clyde still posed a threat on the breakaway it was Elgin who finished on top, however they were unable to find a way through their League One opponents.

The Bully Wee ultimately progressed to the last eight of the competition, with a 4-2 triumph on penalties.

Price was frustrated not to capitalise on the circumstances which fell in his side’s favour in the second half.

He said: “I’m gutted for the players, because it was a great opportunity to get through to the quarter-finals, which we have blown.

“It was not through any lack of effort from the players, I’m pleased with how we ended the game and had a right go. It just didn’t fall for us.

“The conditions were difficult and were not conducive to good football.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but with the man advantage we started creating a bit more towards the end.

“In the last 20 minutes I thought we ended the game pretty well. We had two or three big chances.

“We’ve probably only got ourselves to blame we did not win it in normal time.”

Matthew Cooper in action against Clyde.Image: Robert Crombie.

Little between sides in 90 minutes

Chances were few and far between at both ends in the first half, with Elgin’s leading scorer Kane Hester and Clyde’s Jordan Allan coming closest for their respective sides.

The game’s flashpoint arrived on 57 minutes when Rodden was shown his marching orders for an over robust challenge on Elgin skipper Cooper – who was playing his first match since October 1. There was little complaint over Rodden’s dismissal, with Clyde boss Jim Duffy acknowledging referee Peter Stuart made the correct call.

Darryl McHardy challenges Kurtis Roberts of Clyde. Image: Robert Crombie.

Although Clyde were forced to regroup they continued to pose a threat, with Barry Cuddihy and Oliver McDonald both forcing saves from Thomas McHale.

Elgin increasingly pegged the Bully Wee back, with Fin Allen forcing Neil Parry to turn around the post on 82 minutes.

Allen’s lay-off set up an excellent chance for Russell Dingwall who dragged his shot wide, while the midfielder saw another effort deflected wide as Elgin pushed for a winner.

It was penalties which would settle the tie, with Darryl McHardy and Allen both seeing their efforts saved by Parry.

Back to league business

Elgin’s focus now returns to League Two action, with the Moray outfit aiming to consolidate their current third position when they travel to Albion Rovers next Saturday.

It is the first of five league fixtures City will play before they host Drumchapel United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Price is aiming to make the most of the upcoming period.

He added: “The focus is always on what happens in the league. The performance was OK, we kept a clean sheet and we have certainly looked more defensively solid of late.

“It’s about getting the balance between that and more free-flowing play.

“The cups are a great distraction, it gives the players an opportunity to get quite far in these competitions.

“It’s frustrating we are not in the hat for the quarter-final which would have been nice, but we will not take anything away from what we are doing.

“We are still on a good run and the bread and butter is what we have got to face down at Albion Rovers next week.

“It’s a massive period because we are in a good position, but we can really strengthen that position over the next few weeks. That’s what we’ve got to aim to do.”

