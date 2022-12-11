Gavin Price rues Elgin City’s missed opportunity to reach last eight against Clyde

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Price reflected on an opportunity missed as Elgin City exited the SPFL Trust Trophy on penalties to Clyde.

The two sides could not be separated in a goalless 90 minutes in difficult conditions at Borough Briggs.

The fourth round tie had been subject to a morning pitch inspection after heavy rainfall affected parts of the surface but the officials were satisfied for the match to go ahead.

With little between the sides in the opening hour, Elgin were handed a numerical advantage when Clyde’s Andrew Rodden was dismissed for a crunching tackle on Matthew Cooper.

Although Clyde still posed a threat on the breakaway it was Elgin who finished on top, however they were unable to find a way through their League One opponents.

The Bully Wee ultimately progressed to the last eight of the competition, with a 4-2 triumph on penalties.

PENALTY SHOOTOUT Elgin City: ❌✅✅ ❌

Clyde: ✅✅✅ ✅ Peter Grant sends Clyde through to the next round. Clyde wins 4-2 on penalties. — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) December 10, 2022

Price was frustrated not to capitalise on the circumstances which fell in his side’s favour in the second half.

He said: “I’m gutted for the players, because it was a great opportunity to get through to the quarter-finals, which we have blown.

“It was not through any lack of effort from the players, I’m pleased with how we ended the game and had a right go. It just didn’t fall for us.

“The conditions were difficult and were not conducive to good football.

“We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, but with the man advantage we started creating a bit more towards the end.

“In the last 20 minutes I thought we ended the game pretty well. We had two or three big chances.

“We’ve probably only got ourselves to blame we did not win it in normal time.”

Little between sides in 90 minutes

Chances were few and far between at both ends in the first half, with Elgin’s leading scorer Kane Hester and Clyde’s Jordan Allan coming closest for their respective sides.

The game’s flashpoint arrived on 57 minutes when Rodden was shown his marching orders for an over robust challenge on Elgin skipper Cooper – who was playing his first match since October 1. There was little complaint over Rodden’s dismissal, with Clyde boss Jim Duffy acknowledging referee Peter Stuart made the correct call.

Although Clyde were forced to regroup they continued to pose a threat, with Barry Cuddihy and Oliver McDonald both forcing saves from Thomas McHale.

Elgin increasingly pegged the Bully Wee back, with Fin Allen forcing Neil Parry to turn around the post on 82 minutes.

Allen’s lay-off set up an excellent chance for Russell Dingwall who dragged his shot wide, while the midfielder saw another effort deflected wide as Elgin pushed for a winner.

It was penalties which would settle the tie, with Darryl McHardy and Allen both seeing their efforts saved by Parry.

Back to league business

Elgin’s focus now returns to League Two action, with the Moray outfit aiming to consolidate their current third position when they travel to Albion Rovers next Saturday.

It is the first of five league fixtures City will play before they host Drumchapel United in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Price is aiming to make the most of the upcoming period.

He added: “The focus is always on what happens in the league. The performance was OK, we kept a clean sheet and we have certainly looked more defensively solid of late.

“It’s about getting the balance between that and more free-flowing play.

“The cups are a great distraction, it gives the players an opportunity to get quite far in these competitions.

“It’s frustrating we are not in the hat for the quarter-final which would have been nice, but we will not take anything away from what we are doing.

“We are still on a good run and the bread and butter is what we have got to face down at Albion Rovers next week.

“It’s a massive period because we are in a good position, but we can really strengthen that position over the next few weeks. That’s what we’ve got to aim to do.”