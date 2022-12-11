Golf: Disappointment for Torphins’ Greig Hutcheon in PGA Champions Tour Q School bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torphins golfer Greig Hutcheon missed out on his aim of qualifying for next season’s PGA Champions Tour.

The 49-year-old was bidding to win one of only five full cards on offer at the final stage of Q School at TPC Scottsdale, Arizona.

He started the week in very promising fashion with a four-under 67 leaving him sitting inside the top 10 after the opening day’s play.

But a triple bogey 7 on the 18th hole of his second round saw him drop back down to tied 15th on the leaderboard.

Rounds of 73 and 74 over the final two days saw him finish tied 48th on one-over-par overall.

Australian Richard Green, a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, was one of the five card winners.

He will be joined on the Champions Tour next season by Wes Short Jr, Tim O’Neal, Brian Cooper and David McKenzie.

The players finishing sixth-30th earn associate membership and gain access into weekly event qualifiers.