Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address home form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price may search for new recruits in bid to address home form

By Reporter
December 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 26, 2022, 7:47 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.

Elgin City’s stuttering Borough Briggs form is a cause for concern for manager Gavin Price.

Price’s men crashed to a 2-1 home defeat to second-placed Stirling on Friday night, having lost 4-0 to leaders Dumbarton and crashed out of the SPFL Trust to Clyde in recent outings.

City’s best form seems to have been reserved for away trips and it is a situation their boss knows he must find a solution for to maintain their push for the play-offs.

Price hinted that could mean a raid on the transfer market in the January window.

“I think we’ve got a good formula away from home but our performances here have been inconsistent and we need to find a way to do it better,” he said.

“I don’t feel we are making it tough enough for teams. It certainly wasn’t tough enough for Stirling.

“We didn’t put enough pressure on them, or create enough chances. It was similar against Clyde in our last game here when I didn’t think we did enough in the game when it was a great opportunity to win that cup game.

“That was through not creating as many chances as we normally do, so we’ve got to look at that and find the answers.

“Whether that is a different type of players coming in this January to give us that option to play a different way – whatever it needs we will find it.

“It’s a good group of players here and we’ve got the right attitude to the game.

“We had a good talk after the game in terms of feedback from what the players think. I am always quite open about that because it’s important to collectively as a group find the answers.”

Price saw slack defending by his team punished by Paul McLean’s 31st-minute headed goal for Stirling.

Ross Draper then missed a close-range chance to level and was sent off on the hour, after Kai Fotheringham’s fine finish had doubled Stirling’s lead.

Russell Dingwall’s penalty kick did little to change the pattern of play as the visitors were comfortable winners in the end.

Price added: “The first half was all about two set plays.

“We didn’t defend it well at our end and goals change games, but we had the chance with the (Draper) header just before half time which we should probably score.

“There was very little between the teams at that point. In the second half, we were always going to be a little bit more vulnerable because we went with two strikers and pushed the wing backs much higher up the park.

“Stirling looked like they had a threat on the counter-attack and ultimately it finished the game in terms of the second goal and the sending-off just compounds that.”

Meanwhile, Elgin confirmed that goalkeepers Daniel Hoban and Thomas McHale have signed contract extensions to keep them at the club until the summer of 2025.

Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
New Aberdeen signing Aaron Reid, left, in action for Turriff United. Picture by Scott Baxter
Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid joins Elgin City on loan
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeper Daniel Hoban lifted by surgery date and new deal
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City bolster squad with arrival of Camelon Juniors winger
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City manager Gavin Price poised to sign two players before Forfar Athletic clash
Elgin City boss Gavin Price.
Elgin City suffer home defeat to Stirling Albion as Ross Draper sees red
Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Gavin Price eager for Elgin City to rise to next top-of-table contest against Stirling…
Elgin City defender Ross Draper. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City target 'statement' win against Stirling Albion, says defender Ross Draper
Several north of Scotland sports teams are facing a weekend kicking their heels due to the inclement weather.
The state of play with north sports teams' fixtures as cold snap wreaks havoc…
Russell Dingwall competes for the ball at Cliftonhill.
Elgin City's trip to Albion Rovers postponed due to frozen pitch

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help

Editor's Picks

Most Commented