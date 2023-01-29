Stenhousemuir 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men beaten in close contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin City boss Gavin Price felt his side was unfortunate to take nothing from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

The Borough Briggs men slipped to a 2-0 defeat against the Warriors who kept their first shutout in the league since July in a game where their goals at the end of each half proved the difference.

Elgin went close on a couple of occasions early on with shots from Kane Hester that narrowly missed the target before the home side began to grow in ascendancy.

The first goal came on the stroke of half time with Adam Brown’s shot from distance nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

After a tentative start to the second period Stenhousemuir began to create more openings before eventually netting their second in stoppage time when Michael Anderson slotted home from close range.

Elgin were aggrieved as they felt that a foul had been missed by the match officials in the build up to the goal with manager Price cautioned by the referee for his protests.

The Elgin boss said: “I don’t think there was a lot in the game if I’m being honest.

“Certainly in the first half we had the better of the opportunities and we didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down at half time.

“It’s obviously an error from us as the goal came from nothing and at a bad time.

“I thought we had been comfortable in the game.

“In the second half as the game went on we had to change our shape to try and get back in the game which left us a bit more open.

“We didn’t create enough in the second half.

“The first goal is crucial the first goal in games like this.

“In the first half we looked a threat, we had a good shape and we conceded very few chances.

“It is the first time we have not scored away from home this season.

“I’m not disappointed with the efforts of the players. We need to just take it on the chin and move on.”

TEAMLINE Here's our starting XI to face Stenhousemuir this afternoon at Ochilview Park. Come on the City! ⚽️⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eJtDdnEdBp — Elgin City F.C. (@ElginCityFC) January 28, 2023

The Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith was pleased to see his side emerge with all three points.

He said: “It was a really close game.

“In the first half there wasn’t too much in it, probably a draw would have been fair at half time but it was great to score just before the interval.

“As the second half went on we were the better team and looked the most likely to score.

“I don’t know if Curtis (Lyle) had a real save to make.

“We are still a million miles away from where we want to be but we have seven points from three games since coming in so all credit to the players.”