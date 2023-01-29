Stenhousemuir 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men beaten in close contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Stenhousemuir 2-0 Elgin City: Borough Briggs men beaten in close contest

By Reporter
January 29, 2023, 9:56 am Updated: January 29, 2023, 9:58 am
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS

Elgin City boss Gavin Price felt his side was unfortunate to take nothing from Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stenhousemuir.

The Borough Briggs men slipped to a 2-0 defeat against the Warriors who kept their first shutout in the league since July in a game where their goals at the end of each half proved the difference.

Elgin went close on a couple of occasions early on with shots from Kane Hester that narrowly missed the target before the home side began to grow in ascendancy.

The first goal came on the stroke of half time with Adam Brown’s shot from distance nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

After a tentative start to the second period Stenhousemuir began to create more openings before eventually netting their second in stoppage time when Michael Anderson slotted home from close range.

Elgin were aggrieved as they felt that a foul had been missed by the match officials in the build up to the goal with manager Price cautioned by the referee for his protests.

The Elgin boss said: “I don’t think there was a lot in the game if I’m being honest.

“Certainly in the first half we had the better of the opportunities and we didn’t deserve to be 1-0 down at half time.

“It’s obviously an error from us as the goal came from nothing and at a bad time.

“I thought we had been comfortable in the game.

“In the second half as the game went on we had to change our shape to try and get back in the game which left us a bit more open.

“We didn’t create enough in the second half.

“The first goal is crucial the first goal in games like this.

“In the first half we looked a threat, we had a good shape and we conceded very few chances.

“It is the first time we have not scored away from home this season.

“I’m not disappointed with the efforts of the players. We need to just take it on the chin and move on.”

The Stenhousemuir boss Gary Naysmith was pleased to see his side emerge with all three points.

He said: “It was a really close game.

“In the first half there wasn’t too much in it, probably a draw would have been fair at half time but it was great to score just before the interval.

“As the second half went on we were the better team and looked the most likely to score.

“I don’t know if Curtis (Lyle) had a real save to make.

“We are still a million miles away from where we want to be but we have seven points from three games since coming in so all credit to the players.”

