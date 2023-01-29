Nadhim Zahawi sacking: UK Government ‘riddled with sleaze’, says Aberdeen MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics UK politics

Nadhim Zahawi sacking: UK Government ‘riddled with sleaze’, says Aberdeen MP

By Rachel Amery
January 29, 2023, 10:21 am Updated: January 29, 2023, 5:32 pm
Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked from the UK Government. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.
Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked from the UK Government. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.

Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman says the UK Government is “riddled with sleaze and scandal” after Nadhim Zahawi was sacked for a “serious breach” of the ministerial code.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has written to Mr Zahawi saying he has been removed as chairman of the Conservative Party after an ethics inquiry into the handling of his tax affairs.

Now Ms Blackman, the SNP’s Cabinet Office spokeswoman, said the prime minister needs to answer further questions on how much he knew about the row.

‘Serious breach’

Mr Zahawi was being investigated by Sir Laurie Magnus, an independent advisor on ministers’ interests, following reports he had paid a penalty as part of an estimated £4.8 million settlement dispute with the HMRC.

The row was over a tax bill on the sale of shares in the polling firm YouGov, worth an estimated £27m.

These shares were held by Balshore Investments, a company registered offshore in Gibraltar and linked to Mr Zahawi’s family.

Mr Zahawi, who was briefly chancellor last year, said he had “acted properly throughout” and said HMRC concluded the error was “careless not deliberate”.

Nadhim Zahawi MP. Image: Victoria Jones/PA.

However Sir Laurie found Mr Zahawi had shown “insufficient regard for the genera principles of the ministerial code”.

The prime minister wrote to Mr Zahawi and said: “It is clear that there has been a serious breach of the ministerial code.

“As a result, I have informed you of my decision to remove you from your position in His Majesty’s Government.”

He also paid tribute to Mr Zahawi’s contribute to the government and his role as vaccines minister during the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackman calls for Scottish independence

Now Kirsty Blackman, SNP MP for Aberdeen North, says the scandal is another reason Scotland needs to become independent.

She said: “Nadhim Zahawi should have been sacked well before now, but it has only been Rishi Sunak’s dithering and indecision that has kept him in post.

Kirsty Blackman, MP for Aberdeen North. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“The prime minister shouldn’t have needed an ethics advisor to tell him that a sitting chancellor should not be in a tax dispute about millions of pounds of unpaid taxes.”

She added: “Sunak still has questions to answer over this whole affair about what he knew about the settlement and what advice he received about Zahawi’s tax on his appointment.

“The UK Government is riddled with sleaze and scandal and the only way Scotland can escape is by becoming an independent country.”

