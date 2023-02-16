Elgin City’s 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL’s oldest player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin City’s 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL’s oldest player

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 16, 2023, 2:45 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 4:13 pm
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie

Elgin City’s goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn will become a record-breaker as the oldest SPFL player should he come off the bench for the Borough Briggs club.

The 51-year-old former shot-stopper is currently filling in for Daniel Hoban as the back-up keeper, with the 24-year-old working his way back to fitness following surgery.

With Thomas McHale the first-choice, Dunn was an unused substitute in Saturday’s 4-1 extra-time Scottish Cup defeat away to Championship Ayr United.

Should Dunn get any minutes for City, who host Stranraer in League Two this weekend, he will overtake the oldest player record held by goalkeeper Bobby Geddes, who played for Dundee at the age of 49 in 2010.

Dunn, who starred for Elgin in the Highland League, has been involved with the club for 34 years and been part of the backroom group for the last eight years.

Elgin City’s Steven Dunn in action in a 4-0 defeat against Hearts in the League Cup in 2010. Image: SNS Group

Dunn is up for play if called upon

The goalkeeper, who was with Elgin as a player from 1989 to 2010, said he’s ready for action should he be called into play.

He told the Scottish Sun:  “I’ve been on the bench quite a few times this season. I think my fitness, my agility isn’t too bad for 51.

“Daniel Hoban’s not long back from an operation and he still wasn’t 100 per cent for the cup tie at Ayr United.

“He’s been out injured since the start of December, so I’ve been on the bench a couple of times. I’m the goalkeeping coach but I’m registered for emergencies.

“Manager Gavin Price asked me the question at training last Thursday, ‘How would you feel if you had to come on?’

“I said to him, ‘I don’t have a problem with it — as long as the back four realise they’d have to do a lot more work to cover me’.

“They’d have to come for cross balls more often. I probably would find my timing out just because I haven’t been playing.

“So they’d need to cover me more than they would for a normal goalkeeper.”

Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS Group

Family ties create fondest memories

Dunn, who joked McHale would need to retire if he replaced him, also revealed his fondest memory in a long career within football.

He said: “The biggest achievement of my football career — when I played in the Highland League — was when I played with my two sons in the same team. I’ve also played against them.

“A lot of people would love to be able to say that.

“I played alongside my oldest son Michael in 2010 for Elgin City against Caley in a pre- season friendly. He’s 33 now.

“My youngest son Scott, who is 30 in April, also played with me and Michael for Rothes in the Highland League. It’s great memories for us all.

“My boys haven’t really said much to me about the possibility of me playing at 51.

“Scott said it was a pity I didn’t get on at Ayr because he reckoned that would have made the oldest player ever in the Scottish Cup.

“But it was still a privilege for me to be involved with the matchday squad — and the lads were so unlucky not to win.”

And Dunn, who has been Elgin’s goalkeeping coach since 2015, hasn’t ruled out registering for next season to continue to be a back-up for the main two City keepers.

 

