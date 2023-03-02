Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Record-breaking Kane Hester’s next goal is the promotion play-offs – after becoming Elgin City’s highest-ever scorer for a season in the SPFL.

The 27-year-old’s goal in the impressive 2-1 victory at League Two leaders Dumbarton last week saw the sharp-shooter land the impressive accolade.

Vitally, it also stopped a poor run of form as City headed to The Rock having not won in the league since beating Forfar Athletic 1-0 on January 2.

Russell Dingwall’s penalty secured the win against the table-topping Sons and means Elgin are back to within two points of the top four.

While pleased to have reached a new milestone, Hester insists stopping the rot mattered more to him.

He said: “It feels really good to get to 27 goals and hopefully I can get many more.

“I knew I was close to the record, but while it’s nice to achieve these things, for me, winning games was more in my mind.

“Hopefully the goals keep coming, but getting results matters the most right now, so we can aim for the play-offs.

“It was a massive game for us last week. We had been on really rotten form. Our form away from home is much better. We know away from home we can do a job.

“The gaffer (Gavin Price) set us up a little bit differently, with Russell Dingwall just behind me and that worked really well.

“The way we press from the front is really infectious and it went through the whole team. Every player was at it against Dumbarton.”

Scoring at Ayr was Hester’s highlight

Of the 27 scored this term, Hester admits his goal against Ayr gave him the best feeling, although the Championship side’s cruel comeback in the Scottish Cup tie last month was a bitter blow.

Hester opened the scoring at Somerset Park as Elgin were well on top against the Honest Men.

A late Fraser Bryden goal robbed City of a place in the quarter-finals and they went on to win 4-1 in extra-time to secure a last-eight tie against Falkirk on March 13.

Hester said: “The goal which stands out was the one against Ayr.

“Apart from being beaten in a play-off semi-final, I don’t think I’d ever felt so low in football. That goal at Ayr put the team so close to getting through.

“That will always stick in my head for the wrong reasons, but for the right reason, at that time, it was the one this season which I enjoyed the most.”

Hester keen to avoid thorny Rose

Saturday’s home match against basement side Bonnyrigg Rose offers Elgin the chance to push back inside the top-four – where they need to be to nail a play-off spot.

Hester scored in the 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg in September, with Russell Dingwall’s treble earning them a 3-2 victory away to Rose on November 5.

Despite being 10th in the table, City’s weekend opponents pulled off a surprise 1-1 draw on Tuesday against promotion-chasing Forfar thanks to a late leveller from Kieran McGachie.

Hester is confident of adding three points to the board, but did sound a note of caution after Bonnyrigg gave Elgin a scare in that five-goal cracker earlier this season.

He added: “We’ll treat every team in this league with respect, none more so than Bonnyrigg.

“They’re a team when things are not going their way, they struggle, but when things go their way, they really do look good.

“Against them down there, we were 3-0 up at half-time, but, as soon as they got one decision go their way after half-time, they pegged us back to 3-2 and we were right under the cosh.

“They are such an up and down team. Hopefully we catch them on an off-day.

“The mood in our camp has totally changed since beating Dumbarton last week. Having beaten the league leaders, who had not lost at home all season, we know we can do it.

“Once we get a bit of momentum, I think we’ll be fine. On our day, when we’re on top form, no team in the league can stop us.”