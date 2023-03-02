Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Kane Hester highlights winning desire after breaking goal milestone

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
March 2, 2023, 5:00 pm
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup in January. Image: SNS
Kane Hester celebrates scoring for Elgin City against Drumchapel United in the Scottish Cup in January. Image: SNS

Record-breaking Kane Hester’s next goal is the promotion play-offs – after becoming Elgin City’s highest-ever scorer for a season in the SPFL.

The 27-year-old’s goal in the impressive 2-1 victory at League Two leaders Dumbarton last week saw the sharp-shooter land the impressive accolade.

Vitally, it also stopped a poor run of form as City headed to The Rock having not won in the league since beating Forfar Athletic 1-0 on January 2.

Russell Dingwall’s penalty secured the win against the table-topping Sons and means Elgin are back to within two points of the top four.

While pleased to have reached a new milestone, Hester insists stopping the rot mattered more to him.

He said: “It feels really good to get to 27 goals and hopefully I can get many more.

“I knew I was close to the record, but while it’s nice to achieve these things, for me, winning games was more in my mind.

“Hopefully the goals keep coming, but getting results matters the most right now, so we can aim for the play-offs.

“It was a massive game for us last week. We had been on really rotten form. Our form away from home is much better. We know away from home we can do a job.

“The gaffer (Gavin Price) set us up a little bit differently, with Russell Dingwall just behind me and that worked really well.

“The way we press from the front is really infectious and it went through the whole team. Every player was at it against Dumbarton.”

Scoring at Ayr was Hester’s highlight

Of the 27 scored this term, Hester admits his goal against Ayr gave him the best feeling, although the Championship side’s cruel comeback in the Scottish Cup tie last month was a bitter blow.

Hester opened the scoring at Somerset Park as Elgin were well on top against the Honest Men.

Elgin’s Kane Hester celebrates after putting his team in front against Ayr United. Image: SNS Group

A late Fraser Bryden goal robbed City of a place in the quarter-finals and they went on to win 4-1 in extra-time to secure a last-eight tie against Falkirk on March 13.

Hester said: “The goal which stands out was the one against Ayr.

“Apart from being beaten in a play-off semi-final, I don’t think I’d ever felt so low in football. That goal at Ayr put the team so close to getting through.

“That will always stick in my head for the wrong reasons, but for the right reason, at that time, it was the one this season which I enjoyed the most.”

Hester keen to avoid thorny Rose

Saturday’s home match against basement side Bonnyrigg Rose offers Elgin the chance to push back inside the top-four – where they need to be to nail a play-off spot.

Hester scored in the 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg in September, with Russell Dingwall’s treble earning them a 3-2 victory away to Rose on November 5.

Despite being 10th in the table, City’s weekend opponents pulled off a surprise 1-1 draw on Tuesday against promotion-chasing Forfar thanks to a late leveller from Kieran McGachie.

Hester is confident of adding three points to the board, but did sound a note of caution after Bonnyrigg gave Elgin a scare in that five-goal cracker earlier this season.

He added: “We’ll treat every team in this league with respect, none more so than Bonnyrigg.

“They’re a team when things are not going their way, they struggle, but when things go their way, they really do look good.

“Against them down there, we were 3-0 up at half-time, but, as soon as they got one decision go their way after half-time, they pegged us back to 3-2 and we were right under the cosh.

“They are such an up and down team. Hopefully we catch them on an off-day.

“The mood in our camp has totally changed since beating Dumbarton last week. Having beaten the league leaders, who had not lost at home all season, we know we can do it.

“Once we get a bit of momentum, I think we’ll be fine. On our day, when we’re on top form, no team in the league can stop us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Elgin City

Andrew Tod in action for Dunfermline. Supplied by Dunfermline Athletic FC.
Elgin City sign Andrew Tod on loan from Dunfermline Athletic
Elgin's Kane Hester celebrates. Image: SNS.
Dumbarton 1-2 Elgin City: Gavin Price delighted with his side's return to form
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Gavin Price calls for 'cup mentality' as Elgin City aim to return to form
Elgin City's Steven Dunn in action in a 4-0 defeat against Hearts in the League Cup in 2010. Image: SNS
Elgin City's Steven Dunn, 51, eyes cameo-only role as Scottish league record chance awaits
Elgin manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Albion Rovers 3-0 Elgin City: Defeat for Gavin Price's men in Coatbridge
Dominic Samuel and Chris Antoniazzi tussle for the ball during a Premier Sports Cup tie between Ross County and Montrose. Image: SNS.
Chris Antoniazzi joins Banks o' Dee on loan from Elgin City
Darryl McHardy in action against Drumchapel United. Image: Jasperimage
Darryl McHardy aiming to cap off milestone year with glory after clocking up 300th…
Elgin's Angus Mailer slides into a challenge against Stranraer's Luke Watt. Image: Robert Crombie.
Elgin City 0-1 Stranraer: Home form frustrations continue for Borough Briggs men
Angus Mailer (right) challenges Ayr United's Dipo Akinyemi in last week's 4-1 Scottish Cup extra-time defeat for Elgin City. Images: Photo by Euan Cherry/ SNS Group
Angus Mailer points towards home improvements as Elgin City face Stranraer
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: Bob Crombie
Gavin Price urges Elgin City to turn pain into gain after Scottish Cup agony

Most Read

1
Sport Aberdeen funding cuts mean the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool will be shut
Aberdeen Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn Swimming Pool to CLOSE after £700,000 cut
3
2
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
4
3
Preparing for summertime on Mull - eco pods arrive for the new campsite at Pennyghael. Image: Colin Morrison, Mull binman.
Plans to bring Mull village back to life move a step closer as eco…
4
Police in the Highlands took a high vantage point to detect more crimes among drivers. Image: Police Scotland.
Police tractor unit in the Highlands detects more than 30 crimes from high viewpoint
5
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
6
Elgin business owner Sarah Holmes standing outside her new homeware store
‘There’s so much opportunity here’: Pencil Me In owner to open second store in…
7
The Aberdeen budget for 2023-24 could spell disaster for many locals.
Aberdeen budget: Libraries to close, school meal costs to increase and council tax to…
4
8
The Highland Council logo surrounded by potholed roads, bins, a laptop and school dinner trays
Highland Council budget: Cuts to children’s charities squeak through, as roads investment and 4%…
9
A large emergency response has been seen on King Street. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 60, dies after medical incident on Aberdeen’s King Street
10
Iain Kelly leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Furious father’s foul-mouthed rant at ‘Nazi’ swimming pool staff

More from Press and Journal

Alison Wilson, UHI, with Iain Robertson and Alison Hood from Statkraft UK at the scholarships launch. Picture Trevor Martin
UK first as renewables firm Statkraft signs scholarship partnership with University of the Highlands…
SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi during a visit to the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB), in Glasgow, as she campaigns to be First Minister and SNP leader, following the resignation of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture date: Thursday March 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds. Images: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Caley Thistle's focus is on football, not finances, insists boss Billy Dodds
Jim Goodwin believes he can steer Dundee United away from relegation. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin: People think I’m off my head for taking Dundee United job —…
New Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows provides update on the club's search for a…
caledonian sleeper train
Iconic Highland train service the Caledonian Sleeper to be nationalised later this year
MSP for the Highlands and Islands Rhoda Grant raised the issue of bullying with the first minister in Holyrood. Image: Rhoda Grant.
MSP raises bullying concerns with first minister following shocking videos of violent Highland school…
Stuart MacBride says Aberdeen library closures will leave 'chunks of the city impoverished'
Aberdeen budget: Crime writer Stuart MacBride says closing six libraries 'impoverishes chunks of city'
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision 'hammer blow'
Members of the PTA and St John Scotland with the newly installed defibrillator at Crombie Primary School. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Health scares inspire Westhill primary school to install defibrillator for whole community

Editor's Picks

Most Commented