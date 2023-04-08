Elgin City manager Gavin Price says his men are up for survival fight at Albion Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City

Elgin City manager Gavin Price says his men are up for survival fight at Albion Rovers

Moray club are determined to avoid dropping to the bottom of the division with a defeat in Coatbridge.

By Paul Chalk
Elgin City manager Gavin Price is needing a win for his team at Albion Rovers this weekend. Image: SNS Group

Gavin Price insists his Elgin City side are ready to deliver a knock-out blow to Albion Rovers to avoid dropping to the bottom of League Two.

On Tuesday, Elgin were edged out 1-0 away to league leaders Stirling Albion – just four days after the Binos posted a 3-0 victory at Borough Briggs to make it 14 games without defeat.

It means Elgin have won only one of their last 11 games and have earned just two league wins in 2023 so far.

They sit just three points above Saturday’s hosts, but also have a worse goal difference, so any Rovers win would send Elgin to the foot of the division.

Dale Carrick’s goal for Stirling on the cusp of half-time was all that mattered in the end, although manager Price felt, on another day, Elgin would have been heading north with the win.

Elgin City boss Gavin Price.

Huge fixture for both teams – Price

For now, he’s driving his men on to deliver a crucial win as they have just six games to go.

He said: “There is no hiding from that fact how important the game is.

“We will prepare and treat it as such. We want to carry on from Tuesday night’s performance and, if we can do that, we can hopefully get the victory.

“We know three points would be massive for us. It’s a big game for both teams, there’s no doubt about that. We will be up for the fight.

“On Tuesday, we were back to our old selves in terms of the way we played and kept our shape and defended.

“Given the chances we created, we should have won the game. It’s as simple as that.

“Stirling goalkeeper Blair Currie was man of the match. He had three or four fantastic saves. We were just not clinical enough, but we take heart from that.

“If we continue to play like that, we will be okay and pick up points. We will dust ourselves down and get on with it.”

Elgin wary of attack-minded Rovers

Last week, Rovers made veteran coach and manager Sandy Clark their new head coach, replacing Brian Reid.

Clark, who alongside now Stirling boss Darren Young, guided the Coatbridge club to a Second Division title in 2014-15, has most recently been at Lowland League side East Stirlingshire.

The 66-year-old’s first game in charge of Rovers was last week’s 2-1 defeat at in-form Forfar Athletic.

New Albion Rovers manager Sandy Clark at Forfar last weekend. Image: Paul Reid

Despite the dug-out switch, Price doesn’t expect major changes and is aware of their opponents’ attacking potential.

He added: “I’m not sure if they will do too much differently so late in the season.

“Albion Rovers have got some very dangerous players, especially in the forward areas. We know what we’re up against. We have to be ready for it and be on top form.”

Albion’s main danger man up top, Charlie Reilly, who has netted 22 goals this season, was missing from the squad for last week’s trip to Forfar.

 

Tags

Conversation

