Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display

An improved performance didn’t prove enough for Elgin City as they slipped to their second defeat in four days to League Two leaders Stirling Albion at Forthbank.

Dale Carrick scored the only goal of the game to leave Elgin in ninth spot and only three points above bottom of the table Albion Rovers, who they meet this weekend.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price said: “I don’t know how we didn’t get something from the game. I felt we thoroughly deserved to get something, if not win the game based on the chances.

“We lost the goal at a horrendous time and that’s the way things are going at the minute, unfortunately. If the players carry that level of performance into the remainder of the games then we’ll be absolutely fine.

“But it has to be that level on Saturday [at Albion Rovers] and the games beyond that because they showed tonight what they are capable of.

“I was pleased that our heads didn’t go down after the goal which we’ve maybe been guilty of through the season. I thought we responded to that well against a side that look like they’re going to win the title.

“Saturday is a cup final for us and we have to embrace that. It’s a big game for both clubs but it’s still in our hands and we have to make sure it stays that way.”

A bad time to concede a goal

After a drab opening to the game, the visitors should have opened the scoring on 16 minutes when dangerman Kane Hester broke free of the Stirling defence but he could only lob his effort onto the roof of the net.

Ross Draper was then denied with a close-range header by a fine Blair Currie stop from a Russell Dingwall deep free kick with the home side producing valiant blocks on the goal-line to deny a host of rebounds.

Elgin were made to pay for those misses as the game entered first-half stoppage time.

The home side’s main threat Dale Carrick found himself free in the box six yards out and he rifled beyond Daniel Hoban for his 22nd goal of the season.

Hester spurned another chance when he found himself one-on-one with Currie eight yards out, but the Stirling keeper blocked his low shot.

Carrick dragged a shot wide of the target just seconds later after Draper misjudged a long ball forward.

The former Inverness defender was the next to test Currie in the home goal, with his 20-yard piledriver well saved as Elgin went on the hunt for an equaliser.

The home keeper was in fine form and was called into action again when Hester intercepted a loose pass on halfway and drove towards goal but his shot was blocked by Currie.

Sub Greig Spence nearly had the final say for Stirling, poking just wide of the target after being played in down the left side by Flynn Duffy.

Another frustrating evening for the Black and Whites ahead of Saturday’s crunch trip to Albion Rovers.