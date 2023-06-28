Elgin City director and key sponsor steps down following email row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin City director and key sponsor steps down following email row

Top director and backer pulls cash out of club and steps down after receiving message from fellow board member as chairwoman Isla Benzie vows to get answers.

By Paul Chalk
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.

Elgin City have launched an investigation into an embarrassing email storm which has resulted in a director and a key sponsor stepping down from his role.

The League Two club is looking into the details after an email gaffe led to director Stephen Scott, owner of Gleaner Oils, to withdraw the firm’s sponsorship funding, which was part of a record six-figure deal announced by the club in April.

Scott has claimed a fellow board member said he could stick his money “up his a**e” in an email he had been copied into in error.

The businessman, described as a lifelong City supporter, has stepped down from his role at Borough Briggs, taking the money out the club, and done so “with a heavy heart”. He became a director in 2019.

The man responsible for sending the email has claimed they didn’t send the message and said their account had been hacked.

Isla Benzie, Elgin City’s interim chairwoman.

Chief thanks Scott for City support

Interim chairwoman Isla Benzie, who is standing in for Graham Tatters, stressed the club began to seek answers as soon as the story emerged.

She said: “It’s a really difficult situation for the club.

“We are really grateful to Gleaner and Stephen for their contribution over the years.

“It is really disappointing that this has happened and they have ended their relationship this way.

“As soon as this came to light, we started an investigation. It is already underway to establish where this email was sent from.

“The individual is adamant they didn’t send the email – but I cannot comment on that.”

When asked whether there would be any chance of a change of heart from Scott, the City chief said: “That’s looking unlikely.

“The resignation letter was sent to us all at the same time, so we have to respect Stephen’s wishes.”

Budget for recruitment is unaffected

Benzie, who said there has been no other board departures on the back of this news, added any impact of the Gleaner money being taken away from Elgin City won’t affect new player-manager Ross Draper’s budget as he reshapes the squad for the new season, which starts next month with the Viaplay Cup.

In April, McDonald and Munro Electrical Engineers and Contractors extended their sponsorship of the men’s team, while the recently-created City women’s team was backed by the Gleaner cash.

Stephen Scott, owner of Gleaner Oils, who has stepped down as a director at Elgin City.

Scott planned five-year commitment

Scott, who owns Gleaner with his wife Jane, underlined his backing of the Black and Whites when the deal was announced a few months ago.

He said: “As an Elgin boy and lifelong fan, I am thrilled that we are able to help the club in this manner.

“I grow tired of people alleging that my fellow directors at the club and I lack ambition, which is nonsense, and I hope that this five-year commitment, additional to our fabulous new training facility next door, The Gleaner Arena, will demonstrate to those who say such things that they are mistaken.

“Why would Jane and I make such an investment in the future of Elgin City, if we didn’t have confidence in such future being positive?’.

Elgin finished second bottom of League Two last season and, with Draper now in place as the manager, the club are determined to be fighting for promotion places in 2024.

Scott has been contacted for comment.

