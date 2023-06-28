Elgin City director and key sponsor steps down following email row

Elgin City have launched an investigation into an embarrassing email storm which has resulted in a director and a key sponsor stepping down from his role.

The League Two club is looking into the details after an email gaffe led to director Stephen Scott, owner of Gleaner Oils, to withdraw the firm’s sponsorship funding, which was part of a record six-figure deal announced by the club in April.

Scott has claimed a fellow board member said he could stick his money “up his a**e” in an email he had been copied into in error.

The businessman, described as a lifelong City supporter, has stepped down from his role at Borough Briggs, taking the money out the club, and done so “with a heavy heart”. He became a director in 2019.

The man responsible for sending the email has claimed they didn’t send the message and said their account had been hacked.

Chief thanks Scott for City support

Interim chairwoman Isla Benzie, who is standing in for Graham Tatters, stressed the club began to seek answers as soon as the story emerged.

She said: “It’s a really difficult situation for the club.

“We are really grateful to Gleaner and Stephen for their contribution over the years.

“It is really disappointing that this has happened and they have ended their relationship this way.

“As soon as this came to light, we started an investigation. It is already underway to establish where this email was sent from.

“The individual is adamant they didn’t send the email – but I cannot comment on that.”

When asked whether there would be any chance of a change of heart from Scott, the City chief said: “That’s looking unlikely.

“The resignation letter was sent to us all at the same time, so we have to respect Stephen’s wishes.”

Budget for recruitment is unaffected

Benzie, who said there has been no other board departures on the back of this news, added any impact of the Gleaner money being taken away from Elgin City won’t affect new player-manager Ross Draper’s budget as he reshapes the squad for the new season, which starts next month with the Viaplay Cup.

In April, McDonald and Munro Electrical Engineers and Contractors extended their sponsorship of the men’s team, while the recently-created City women’s team was backed by the Gleaner cash.

Scott planned five-year commitment

Scott, who owns Gleaner with his wife Jane, underlined his backing of the Black and Whites when the deal was announced a few months ago.

He said: “As an Elgin boy and lifelong fan, I am thrilled that we are able to help the club in this manner.

“I grow tired of people alleging that my fellow directors at the club and I lack ambition, which is nonsense, and I hope that this five-year commitment, additional to our fabulous new training facility next door, The Gleaner Arena, will demonstrate to those who say such things that they are mistaken.

“Why would Jane and I make such an investment in the future of Elgin City, if we didn’t have confidence in such future being positive?’.

Elgin finished second bottom of League Two last season and, with Draper now in place as the manager, the club are determined to be fighting for promotion places in 2024.

Scott has been contacted for comment.