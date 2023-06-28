Ellon-based BrewDog chief brands Brexit a ‘catastrophe’ for business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ellon-based BrewDog chief brands Brexit a ‘catastrophe’ for business

James Watt said there are zero benefits for his bars across Europe in a scathing attack on the UK Government.

By Andy Philip
Brewdog co-founder James Watt blames Brexit for pushing up costs. Image: Darrell Benns.

The chief of Aberdeenshire-based BrewDog has condemned Brexit for heaping costs on his business across Europe.

Co-founder James Watt’s company has businesses in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

In a broadcast interview, he said the Conservative government had “massively handicapped” UK companies by leaving the EU.

“Getting our beer to those bars is now significantly more expensive, significantly more difficult,” he told Bloomberg.

“Getting beer to our customers in Europe has been significantly more difficult as well.

“For me it’s massively handicapped UK companies that do business in Europe, with zero benefit at all.

“I think it’s been tragic for UK business. I think a lot of the economic issues the UK is facing over the last 12 to 24 months, more inflation that other places, harder to do business, is a result of the catastrophic decision to leave the EU and just really cripple business in the UK for no reason at all.”

Three years of losses

Earlier this month, the company reported its third year of losses, worth £52.4 million over that period.

It was last profitable in 2019.

Recent loss-making coincided with the firm shutting some of its UK pubs, citing rising costs and the energy crisis.

James Watt at Brewdog’s base in Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

There has also been international expansion, including a new bar in the heart of Las Vegas.

BrewDog also plans to open more bars in UK airports and railway stations.

Sales performance has also improved with revenue up more than 12% at £321.2 million.

Richard Thomson, the SNP’s business spokesman at Westminster, and MP for Gordon where Brewdog is based, blamed Conservatives and Labour for “trashing” the economy.

“There is no doubt that Brexit has made the cost of living crisis worse – and it has set the UK economy on a path to long-term decline,” he said.

The UK government was approached for comment.

