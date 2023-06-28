Ellon-based BrewDog chief brands Brexit a ‘catastrophe’ for business

The chief of Aberdeenshire-based BrewDog has condemned Brexit for heaping costs on his business across Europe.

Co-founder James Watt’s company has businesses in France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

In a broadcast interview, he said the Conservative government had “massively handicapped” UK companies by leaving the EU.

“Getting our beer to those bars is now significantly more expensive, significantly more difficult,” he told Bloomberg.

“Getting beer to our customers in Europe has been significantly more difficult as well.

“For me it’s massively handicapped UK companies that do business in Europe, with zero benefit at all.

“I think it’s been tragic for UK business. I think a lot of the economic issues the UK is facing over the last 12 to 24 months, more inflation that other places, harder to do business, is a result of the catastrophic decision to leave the EU and just really cripple business in the UK for no reason at all.”

Three years of losses

Earlier this month, the company reported its third year of losses, worth £52.4 million over that period.

It was last profitable in 2019.

Recent loss-making coincided with the firm shutting some of its UK pubs, citing rising costs and the energy crisis.

There has also been international expansion, including a new bar in the heart of Las Vegas.

BrewDog also plans to open more bars in UK airports and railway stations.

Sales performance has also improved with revenue up more than 12% at £321.2 million.

Richard Thomson, the SNP’s business spokesman at Westminster, and MP for Gordon where Brewdog is based, blamed Conservatives and Labour for “trashing” the economy.

“There is no doubt that Brexit has made the cost of living crisis worse – and it has set the UK economy on a path to long-term decline,” he said.

The UK government was approached for comment.