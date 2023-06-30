Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed

Peterhead will be on their travels when they make the trip to East Fife when the new League Two campaign gets under way on August 5.

The Blue Toon are looking to be in the mix for promotion to League One following their relegation from the third tier last season.

Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan’s side will renew their rivalry on their return to the division with former Highland League rivals Elgin City.

The Black and Whites, who appointed Ross Draper as player-manager after he helped his side avoid a play-off on the final day of the season, start their new campaign with a home game against Stranraer.

The first meeting between Peterhead and Elgin will be at Balmoor Stadium on Saturday, September 30.

Elgin will host Peterhead in the final game of 2023 when the sides meet at Borough Briggs on Saturday, December 30.

The Spartans are the first footers to Balmoor on Saturday, January 6, 2024 with Elgin also having home advantage to ring in the new year against Stranraer.

Both north clubs will be at home in the final game of the campaign on May 4. Elgin host Clyde while Peterhead face Dumbarton.

Peterhead’s 2023-24 fixtures

AUGUST

5 – East Fife (a)

12 – Stenhousemuir (h)

19 – Clyde (a)

26 – The Spartans (h)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Stranraer (a)

16 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

23 – Dumbarton (a)

30 – Elgin City (h)

OCTOBER

7 – Forfar Athletic (a)

21 – Stenhousemuir (a)

NOVEMBER

4 – East Fife (h)

11 – Stranraer (h)

18 – The Spartans (a)

DECEMBER

2 – Dumbarton (h)

9 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

16 – Clyde (h)

23 – Forfar Athletic (h)

30 – Elgin City (a)

JANUARY

6 – The Spartans (h)

13 – Stranraer (a)

20 – East Fife (a)

27 – Stenhousemuir (h)

FEBRUARY

3 – Clyde (a)

10 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

17 – Forfar Athletic (a)

24 – Elgin City (h)

MARCH

2 – Dumbarton (a)

9 – Stranraer (h)

16 – East Fife (a)

23 – Stenhousemuir (a)

30 – Clyde (h)

APRIL

6 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

13 – Forfar Athletic (h)

20 – Elgin City (a)

27 – The Spartans (a)

MAY

4 – Dumbarton (h)

Elgin City’s 2023-24 fixtures

AUGUST

5 – Stranraer (h)

12 – Forfar Athletic (a)

19 – The Spartans (a)

26 – East Fife (h)

SEPTEMBER

2 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

16 – Dumbarton (h)

23 – Clyde (a)

30 – Peterhead (a)

OCTOBER

7 – Stenhousemuir (h)

21 – Forfar Athletic (h)

NOVEMBER

4 – Stranraer (a)

11 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

18 – Dumbarton (a)

DECEMBER

2 – Clyde (h)

9 – East Fife (a)

16 – The Spartans (h)

23 – Stenhousemuir (a)

30 – Peterhead (h)

JANUARY

6 – Stranraer (h)

13 – Forfar Athletic (a)

20 – Bonnyrigg Rose (a)

27 – Dumbarton (h)

FEBRUARY

3 – East Fife (h)

10 – The Spartans (a)

17 – Stenhousemuir (h)

24 – Peterhead (a)

MARCH

2 – Clyde (a)

9 – Bonnyrigg Rose (h)

16 – Stranraer (a)

23 – Forfar Athletic (h)

30 – East Fife (a)

APRIL

6 – The Spartans (h)

13 – Stenhousemuir (a)

20 – Peterhead (h)

27 – Dumbarton (a)

MAY

4 – Clyde (h)