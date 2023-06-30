Watch: ‘Urban dolphin’ swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Watch: ‘Urban dolphin’ swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge

The adopted dolphin Charlie was spotted by delighted travellers near the Black Isle.

By Cameron Roy
Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.
Adopted dolphin Charlie swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge. Image: WDC.

A friendly dolphin has been filmed swimming alongside the Mischief tour boat near Kessock Bridge.

Wildlife photographer Charlie Phillips, who works for the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) charity shared the footage of the encounter near the Black Isle.

The dolphin, also called Charlie, is one of the four adopted by supporters of the charity.

He was spotted near the boat which is operated by the touring company Dolphin Spirit Inverness on Thursday.

Mischief is a 29ft rigid inflatable boat equipped with two powerful outboard motors with a capacity for 12 passengers.

Since 2017, the vessel offers people the opportunity to experience a “mischief wildlife experience”.

‘Urban dolphin’ shows no fear around boats

And there was no shortage of fun on this journey as cheeky Charlie delighted the passengers.

According to the Dolphin Spirit Inverness website, the dolphin is known for enjoying a “bit of fun and mischief”, while also being “incredibly energetic and social around boats”.

His behaviour has even earned him the title of “urban dolphin”.

In a post on social media, Mr Phillips praised the “careful boat handling” by skipper Tasha to avoid hurting the friendly creature.

Mr Phillips told The Press and Journal: “I have known Charlie all its life.

“I was lucky enough to have him right beside the boat yesterday three times and I just so happened I have my phone on me.

“Charlie and his mum Kesslet have even hunted for Salmon in the harbour before.”

Mr Phillips has spent most of the last 25 years of his life filming and taking pictures of dolphins and is well-known in the industry.

Charlie Phillips spends a lot of time searching for the mesmerising marine animals. Image: WDC/Charlie Phillips.

He used to stay at the popular spot Chanonry Point, but now says spotting dolphins has become easier if he stays mobile and gets on a boat.

This is due to the lack of salmon causing the dolphins to switch over to eating more mackerel.

To get involved in the Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s work, or to adopt your own, visit the website.

More from Press and Journal

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang poster
Timeless classics Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and An Officer and A Gentleman coming to…
Peterhead co-managers Jordon Brown, left, and Ryan Strachan, right are photographed at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead and Elgin City fixtures for the 2023-24 season revealed
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground. Photo SNS
Aberdeen to kick-off 202324 Premiership campaign at Livingston on August 5
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Revealed: Caley Thistle learn fixtures for Championship season 2023-24
Cove Rangers' badge pictured at their home ground Balmoral Stadium.
Cove Rangers to return to League One with trip to Hamilton Accies
MV Hebridean Isles sailing on the open seas.
Ferry crossings to South Uist reinstated as MV Finlaggan returns to service
Post Thumbnail
Packing smart for road trips
Post Thumbnail
Sandero sticks to Dacia core values
Martin Gilbert. Image: James Thorneley
Martin Gilbert: Our region can be well-resourced pantry of UK
The latest push to reinvent Union Street has inspired lots of Aberdonians to get involved (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Len Ironside: Civic pride isn't an old-fashioned concept - it's the way forward