Watch: ‘Urban dolphin’ swims alongside tour boat near Kessock Bridge

A friendly dolphin has been filmed swimming alongside the Mischief tour boat near Kessock Bridge.

Wildlife photographer Charlie Phillips, who works for the Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) charity shared the footage of the encounter near the Black Isle.

The dolphin, also called Charlie, is one of the four adopted by supporters of the charity.

He was spotted near the boat which is operated by the touring company Dolphin Spirit Inverness on Thursday.

Mischief is a 29ft rigid inflatable boat equipped with two powerful outboard motors with a capacity for 12 passengers.

Since 2017, the vessel offers people the opportunity to experience a “mischief wildlife experience”.

‘Urban dolphin’ shows no fear around boats

And there was no shortage of fun on this journey as cheeky Charlie delighted the passengers.

According to the Dolphin Spirit Inverness website, the dolphin is known for enjoying a “bit of fun and mischief”, while also being “incredibly energetic and social around boats”.

His behaviour has even earned him the title of “urban dolphin”.

In a post on social media, Mr Phillips praised the “careful boat handling” by skipper Tasha to avoid hurting the friendly creature.

Adoption dolphin star Charlie right beside the Mischief RIB @dolphinverness today escorting us out beyond the Kessock Bridge – careful boat handling by Skipper Tasha 👍🐬🛥️ pic.twitter.com/mLJ3daIl6k — WDC Adopt a Dolphin (@adoptadolphin) June 29, 2023

Mr Phillips told The Press and Journal: “I have known Charlie all its life.

“I was lucky enough to have him right beside the boat yesterday three times and I just so happened I have my phone on me.

“Charlie and his mum Kesslet have even hunted for Salmon in the harbour before.”

Mr Phillips has spent most of the last 25 years of his life filming and taking pictures of dolphins and is well-known in the industry.

He used to stay at the popular spot Chanonry Point, but now says spotting dolphins has become easier if he stays mobile and gets on a boat.

This is due to the lack of salmon causing the dolphins to switch over to eating more mackerel.

