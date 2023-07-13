Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City

Ross County have announced young midfielder Ryan MacLeman has been sent on loan to League Two Elgin City.

Malky Mackay, manager of the Premiership Staggies, had previously intimated the 19-year-old – who spent last term with Forres Mechanics in the Highland League – would be sent back out on loan for the new campaign.

At Forres, MacLeman impressed as he played more than 30 games, and will now get the chance to test himself in the SPFL with the Borough Briggs outfit.

County gaffer Mackay said: “Ryan had a successful loan spell in the Highland League last season and this is the next step in his development.

“It is vitally important that we have a pathway for our talented young players.

“I am looking forward to watching Ryan test himself in League Two.”

MacLeman becomes the latest top-flight loanee snagged by recently-appointed Elgin gaffer Ross Draper.

Earlier in the summer, the Black and Whites secured striker Liam Harvey from Aberdeen.

Elgin, like County, begin their season this weekend in the Viaplay Cup group stage -with Premiership Motherwell the visitors to Moray.