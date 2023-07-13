Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County send midfielder Ryan MacLeman on loan to Elgin City

The 19-year-old played more than 30 times during a temporary switch at Highland League Forres Mechanics last season.

By Ryan Cryle
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ryan MacLeman, right, in action for Forres Mechanics. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ross County have announced young midfielder Ryan MacLeman has been sent on loan to League Two Elgin City.

Malky Mackay, manager of the Premiership Staggies, had previously intimated the 19-year-old – who spent last term with Forres Mechanics in the Highland League – would be sent back out on loan for the new campaign.

At Forres, MacLeman impressed as he played more than 30 games, and will now get the chance to test himself in the SPFL with the Borough Briggs outfit.

County gaffer Mackay said: “Ryan had a successful loan spell in the Highland League last season and this is the next step in his development.

“It is vitally important that we have a pathway for our talented young players.

“I am looking forward to watching Ryan test himself in League Two.”

MacLeman becomes the latest top-flight loanee snagged by recently-appointed Elgin gaffer Ross Draper.

Earlier in the summer, the Black and Whites secured striker Liam Harvey from Aberdeen.

Elgin, like County, begin their season this weekend in the Viaplay Cup group stage -with Premiership Motherwell the visitors to Moray.

 

