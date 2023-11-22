Ross Draper willing to assist new Elgin City manager in coaching role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Elgin City

Ross Draper willing to assist new Elgin City manager in coaching role

Draper, who has been back in interim charge of City's last two matches, is not in the running for the once-again vacant Elgin job permanently.

By Andy Skinner
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

Ross Draper is hopeful a coaching role will be available for him within Elgin City’s new managerial setup.

Draper, who began the season as player-manager, has been back in interim charge of Elgin’s last two matches following the departure of Barry Smith.

The interviewing process for Smith’s successor is already underway, and chairman Graham Tatters hopes to reach a conclusion later this week.

Although Draper is not interested in returning to the role permanently, he insists he would be willing to assist the new boss as part of the management team – as long as he is able to continue playing.

He said: “I’m still relatively young, and want to play for as long as my legs last.

“Hopefully there is some sort of coaching role with the new setup.

“It’s about who comes in, whether they come on their own or bring someone else with them, and what the budget holds for that.

“A lot of questions have to be asked, but I hope to have a good relationship with the new manager.

“We just need to wait and see until we know who it is.”

Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters. Image: DC Thomson.

Englishman keen to focus on playing

Draper led Elgin to a crucial 1-0 victory over Forfar Athletic on Tuesday, which moves the Black and Whites five points clear of bottom spot in League Two.

Despite holding out for the important win, Draper says the match served as a reminder of how difficult it is to combine playing with managing.

The 35-year-old added: “I spoke with the club last week when Barry stepped back – I wasn’t going to not do it.

“I found it tough again on Tuesday to communicate with the bench and make changes when our backs were against the wall.

“That’s the reason I stepped back in the first place, because it’s too hard to do both jobs and I want to continue to play.

Elgin City’s Ross Draper. Image: SNS.

“One of the problems is I’m watching it whilst I’m playing as well, which is tough.

“I don’t plan on keeping it for all that long.”

Elgin players must be ready to impress new boss

City do not play again until December 2, when they host bottom side Clyde in a vital fixture.

Although Draper was reluctant to make changes during his period in charge, he says every player in the squad must be ready to impress when a new manager is appointed.

He added: “There was no point in changing things, as somebody else is going to come in and potentially change things again.

“We kept things very similar in the last two or three weeks, with the same warm-up, the same style and the same team for three games.

Ryan MacLeman netted the winner for Elgin City against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie.

“It’s that continuity we are after. The boys are brilliant and they did really well on Tuesday.

“It was a big squad performance on Tuesday.

“I know boys will be disappointed as they maybe thought they would be involved with me picking the team.

“It’s a clean slate for everybody. When a new manager comes in you don’t know how he’s going to play, or what he’s going to want from each player.

“The boys will get a bit of time off and we will report back on Tuesday.

“Hopefully a new manager – maybe by then – will have a couple of days building up to the Clyde game.

“We play Clyde and East Fife, which is big for the club – it could be an interesting couple of weeks.”

More from Elgin City

Ryan MacLeman netted Elgin City's winner against Forfar Athletic. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City move five points clear of bottom spot in League Two with victory…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale aims to help his side capture three points against Forfar Athletic on Tuesday. Image: Robert Crombie
Elgin City keeper Thomas McHale focused on League Two climb ahead of Forfar clash
Elgin City's Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Elgin interim boss Ross Draper takes positives from narrow Dumbarton defeat
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Ross Draper confirms he is not in contention for permanent return as Elgin City…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith. Image: Bob Crombie.
Barry Smith believes right foundations are in place at Elgin City
Barry Smith during Elgin City's 2-0 win over Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Bob Crombie.
Graham Tatters reveals efforts to talk Barry Smith out of stepping down as Elgin…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Barry Smith leaves role as Elgin City manager after just two months at Borough…
Rory MacEwan, second from left, celebrates scoring the opener against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Robert Crombie.
Barry Smith wants Elgin City to build on Bonnyrigg Rose victory after moving off…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith, whose team host Bonnyrigg Rose this weekend. Image: Duncan Brown
Elgin City boss Barry Smith concerned by lack of balance in squad
Ross Draper. Image: SNS.
Elgin City midfielder Ross Draper: We have to pick ourselves up

Conversation