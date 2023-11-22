Ross Draper willing to assist new Elgin City manager in coaching role

Ross Draper is hopeful a coaching role will be available for him within Elgin City’s new managerial setup.

Draper, who began the season as player-manager, has been back in interim charge of Elgin’s last two matches following the departure of Barry Smith.

The interviewing process for Smith’s successor is already underway, and chairman Graham Tatters hopes to reach a conclusion later this week.

Although Draper is not interested in returning to the role permanently, he insists he would be willing to assist the new boss as part of the management team – as long as he is able to continue playing.

He said: “I’m still relatively young, and want to play for as long as my legs last.

“Hopefully there is some sort of coaching role with the new setup.

“It’s about who comes in, whether they come on their own or bring someone else with them, and what the budget holds for that.

“A lot of questions have to be asked, but I hope to have a good relationship with the new manager.

“We just need to wait and see until we know who it is.”

Englishman keen to focus on playing

Draper led Elgin to a crucial 1-0 victory over Forfar Athletic on Tuesday, which moves the Black and Whites five points clear of bottom spot in League Two.

Despite holding out for the important win, Draper says the match served as a reminder of how difficult it is to combine playing with managing.

The 35-year-old added: “I spoke with the club last week when Barry stepped back – I wasn’t going to not do it.

“I found it tough again on Tuesday to communicate with the bench and make changes when our backs were against the wall.

“That’s the reason I stepped back in the first place, because it’s too hard to do both jobs and I want to continue to play.

“One of the problems is I’m watching it whilst I’m playing as well, which is tough.

“I don’t plan on keeping it for all that long.”

Elgin players must be ready to impress new boss

City do not play again until December 2, when they host bottom side Clyde in a vital fixture.

Although Draper was reluctant to make changes during his period in charge, he says every player in the squad must be ready to impress when a new manager is appointed.

He added: “There was no point in changing things, as somebody else is going to come in and potentially change things again.

“We kept things very similar in the last two or three weeks, with the same warm-up, the same style and the same team for three games.

“It’s that continuity we are after. The boys are brilliant and they did really well on Tuesday.

“It was a big squad performance on Tuesday.

“I know boys will be disappointed as they maybe thought they would be involved with me picking the team.

“It’s a clean slate for everybody. When a new manager comes in you don’t know how he’s going to play, or what he’s going to want from each player.

“The boys will get a bit of time off and we will report back on Tuesday.

“Hopefully a new manager – maybe by then – will have a couple of days building up to the Clyde game.

“We play Clyde and East Fife, which is big for the club – it could be an interesting couple of weeks.”