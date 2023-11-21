Elgin City move five points clear of bottom spot in League Two with victory over Forfar Athletic

Elgin City moved five points clear of bottom spot in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Forfar Athletic.

Ryan MacLeman’s goal proved enough for the managerless Black and Whites to extend their unbeaten home run to six matches, despite Robert Jones seeing a penalty saved shortly afterwards.

The result was enough to move City level on points with eighth-placed Forfar, and on to the coat-tails of East Fife and Stranraer in mid-table.

This was the third meeting of the sides already this season, with the previous two encounters failing to produce a single goal.

Ross Draper named the same side for a third match in succession, with the Englishman continuing in a midfield role.

City were looking to bounce back from a narrow 1-0 loss to Dumbarton on Saturday but they began brightly, without managing to trouble goalkeeper Marc McCallum in the early stages.

A decent cross by Robert Jones was cleared by the Loons at the near post, with skipper Matthew Cooper unable to keep down his strike from the edge of the box.

Draper was next to threaten for the home side, with a powerful drive from the edge of the box which was well gathered by McCallum.

City were not to be denied on 13 minutes however, when the ball broke for MacLeman at the back post to send a crisp low strike into the far corner.

Elgin had a glorious chance to double their advantage just two minutes later when the lively Draper was taken down by Finn Robson inside the box, however Jones saw his spot-kick tipped wide by McCallum.

Forfar had seldom threatened, with their first attempt coming when Josh Skelly blazed a free-kick well over the bar on 21 minutes.

The home side pushed for another goal, with Liam Harvey unable to direct a near post effort goalwards from a Rory MacEwan cross.

MacEwan tried his luck with a looping effort from distance which was deflected wide, before Jones saw his corner cleared by Skelly from the resulting corner.

The Loons’ best first half opportunity came on 38 minutes when Thomas McHale was unable to grasp a Callum Moore delivery, with Mark Whatley failing to hit the target after the ball dropped to him inside the box.

Forfar introduced Kieran Inglis at half-time, with the midfielder narrowly off target with a fizzing drive from long-range.

McHale had to react quickly to palm away a Craig Thomson delivery which was creeping towards his far post.

Forfar continued to mount pressure, but the home side were standing up to the attacks that came their way.

McHale was forced into action again on 72 minutes, stooping low to gather a Euan Mutale effort at the second attempt.

Mutale had another opening just 60 seconds later after taking an excellent touch to cut inside Cooper, however the City goalkeeper was on hand to smother at his feet.

The visitors came close again when skipper Andy Munro’s strike from long-range drifted just wide.

Forfar threw everything at the home side, however City held on to guard their clean sheet.