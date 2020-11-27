Gary Manson can’t wait to see Wick Academy fans back at Harmsworth Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Having fans back at Harmsworth Park will be a welcoming sight for Wick Academy boss Gary Manson.

The Scorries are one of the sides who will welcome supporters back this weekend as the Highland League gets under way.

Tickets for their opening game against Buckie Thistle, which have been sold at four locations around the town, have been in high demand and spectator numbers are limited to 300.

Manson, who represented the club for 20 years as a player before taking the managerial reins this summer, is keen to see people back on the terraces in Caithness.

He said: “It’ll just be good to see people back in grounds again, to see them watching football.

“There were times in the early months of this where you were thinking ‘are we going to get football back again?’. There didn’t seem to be light at the end of the tunnel.

“There has been a lot of work behind the scenes fans maybe won’t see. It’s hats off to the league and the clubs for getting football back this year.

“Unfortunately, the Aberdeenshire clubs maybe won’t see fans for another two or three weeks, but we’re in a fortunate position now.

“Our tickets went on sale on Friday and we’re almost sold out already.

“That says everything you need to know. We’re probably one of the best-supported clubs in the league and for those that turned up every week, it’s been a long eight months.

“I’m confident we’ll get 300 and they’ll be cheering the boys on, hopefully to a win.”

Manson heads into his first season in full charge of the team, having taken charge on an interim basis after previous manager Tom McKenna resigned in February.

Work on the squad was required, with Sean McCarthy leaving for Rothes, Sam Mackay taking over as boss of North Caledonian side Golspie Sutherland, Michael Steven stepping away due to family and work commitments and both Kuba Koziol and Jonah Martens departing.

In have come keeper Graeme Williamson, former Strathspey and Fort defender Andrew Hardwick, Brandon Sinclair and midfielder Sean Campbell.

Hardwick returns for a second spell at the club, Sinclair is back in Caithness after studying in America and Campbell has impressed playing for Thurso in the North Caledonian League.

Manson added: “They are all guys I knew, so I wasn’t taking a punt on anyone. I’m more than happy with the squad we’ve got at the moment.”