Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic off for THIRD time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic in the Scottish Cup third qualifying round has been postponed for a THIRD time.

Musselburgh confirmed the news about the second preliminary round meeting on their Twitter feed:

Tomorrow’s scheduled Scottish Cup match Away to Wick has been postponed for the 3rd time.

We will try again on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Q4C3SvM9i8 — Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) December 18, 2020

The clash was originally supposed to be played last Saturday, then Tuesday, before being moved to tomorrow, but Harmsworth Park has once again failed a pitch inspection following rainy conditions in the north.

The sides’ meeting has now been moved to Monday.