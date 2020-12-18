Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic off for THIRD time

Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic in the Scottish Cup third qualifying round has been postponed for a THIRD time.
Musselburgh confirmed the news about the second preliminary round meeting on their Twitter feed:
Tomorrow’s scheduled Scottish Cup match Away to Wick has been postponed for the 3rd time.
We will try again on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Q4C3SvM9i8
— Musselburgh Athletic (@MusselburghAth) December 18, 2020
The clash was originally supposed to be played last Saturday, then Tuesday, before being moved to tomorrow, but Harmsworth Park has once again failed a pitch inspection following rainy conditions in the north.
The sides’ meeting has now been moved to Monday.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe