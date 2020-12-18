Saturday, December 19th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic off for THIRD time

by Ryan Cryle
December 18, 2020, 1:23 pm
© GoogleHarmsworth Park, home of Wick Academy FC.
Harmsworth Park, home of Wick Academy FC.

Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic in the Scottish Cup third qualifying round has been postponed for a THIRD time.

Musselburgh confirmed the news about the second preliminary round meeting on their Twitter feed:

The clash was originally supposed to be played last Saturday, then Tuesday, before being moved to tomorrow, but Harmsworth Park has once again failed a pitch inspection following rainy conditions in the north.

The sides’ meeting has now been moved to Monday.

More from the Press and Journal