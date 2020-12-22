Scottish Cup: Formartine progress to set up first round tie with Haddington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Formartine United edged out Turriff United 2-1 to set up a Scottish Cup first round tie with Haddington Athletic at Millfield Park on Saturday.

After this second preliminary round tie had been postponed three times at North Lodge Park due to a waterlogged pitch it was switched to Keith’s Kynoch Park last night.

Robert Ward had the first decent effort in the eighth minute, but his curling shot from the edge of the area was straight at Formartine goalkeeper Kevin Main.

But it was the Pitmedden side who took the lead in the 14th minute when Jonny Smith fired a free-kick from 25 yards into the right corner beyond Turriff goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

Midway through the first period Garry Wood went close to adding a second for Formartine with a cross-cum-shot which flashed wide and then Hobday made a scrambling save after Wood weaved in from the left and looked to pick out the far corner.

Just before the half hour Formartine doubled their advantage with Daniel Park’s corner picking out the unmarked Craig McKeown and he bulleted home a header from eight yards.

Wood passed up a chance to make it three soon after when clean through, with Hobday making the block.

Six minutes into the second period Turriff had a route back into the game when Matthew McDonald’s shot was blocked by the arm of Stuart Smith.

Referee Dan McFarlane pointed to the penalty spot and Ward scored from 12 yards.

Midway through the second half Turriff were inches away from an equaliser. Aberdeen loanee Tyler Mykyta’s cross from the left found sub Adam Cross sliding in, but Stuart Smith got enough of a touch to divert the effort just wide.

Turriff kept pushing and Cross scooped another shot just over with 15 minutes left, but they couldn’t find an equaliser.