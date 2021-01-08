Scottish Cup rivals Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee dreaming of bigger things

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The romance of the cup is very much alive for Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee.

The sides will meet tomorrow in the second round of the Scottish Cup at Bellslea, with a place in the draw for round three alongside Premiership clubs at stake.

Fraserburgh have recent experience of facing one of Scottish football’s heavyweights, having played Rangers in the tournament three years ago.

Broch manager Mark Cowie says his players are eager for another crack at a big name – but expects a difficult encounter against Banks o’ Dee.

He said: “We’ve got plenty of guys who experienced that night against Rangers and even before that we played Falkirk (2015), who were flying high in the Championship at the time.

“So the guys know what can happen – it’s a long shot – but it can happen.

“I think the guys have shown with the effort they’ve put into the Scottish Cup since then how eager they are to have another game like that.

“Plus, we’ve got the guys who didn’t experience those games and they want a piece of that action and want that plum tie.

“If you’re in the hat then you’ve got a chance of getting that big tie – but we need to play well and give ourselves the best chance of progressing.

“We know it will be a challenge because Banks o’ Dee have beaten us before in cup competitions and they are a top side full of talent so we’ll have to bring our A game to get through.”

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Jamie Watt is also hoping the Aberdeen Junior side can get themselves into the hat alongside Scotland’s elite clubs.

© Jasperimage

Watt, who is joint-boss at Spain Park alongside Tommy Forbes, added: “For the club, it would be huge to get through.

“I think, for us, it’s always just about trying to get past the first round.

“To be playing a Highland League team for the chance to get into the third round is a very good opportunity and one the boys might not get again.

“To be playing a fellow non-league team makes it a better chance, because normally you might be playing an SPFL team at this stage.

“But we know it will be tough and Fraserburgh are full of confidence and will feel it’s a great chance for them.

“If you look at recent games, they’ve been close, so I expect it to be the same again.

“It’s the romance of the cup that everyone gets caught up in.

“I had a joke with somebody last week about seeing myself lining up against Steve Gerrard – you just let your mind wander and have a laugh about it.

“We’ve got Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic fans in our squad. I think most of them are Aberdeen, but, if you asked them, they would probably all want a crack at Rangers and Celtic.”