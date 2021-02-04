Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deveronvale boss Craig Stewart has appointed former Nairn County and Buckie Thistle defender Michael Morrison as his assistant manager.

Stewart, who was appointed as Steve Noble’s replacement last month having served as his assistant, has drafted in the experienced Morrison as part of his coaching team.

The 41-year-old, who is based in Elgin, finished his Highland League career with Nairn in 2016, where he won a North of Scotland Cup, and also picked up a league winners’ medal in 2011 with Buckie.

He has been manager of junior club Dufftown while also turning out for Forres Mechanics, Huntly, Inverurie Locos, Cove Rangers and Elgin City during his playing days.

Stewart said: “I’m extremely pleased that Mo has agreed to join the management team at Deveronvale. I know Mo very well from our playing days and he was my first choice as a possible assistant.

“Our football philosophy and views are very much aligned and I really look forward to working with him at Vale.

“We are both very keen to get back to competitive football, although we fully recognise the need to do that only when we have more control of the current pandemic and can reduce the risks faced by players and everyone else associated with SHFL football.”

The Highland League is currently on pause as part of the shutdown of football below the Championship. Deveronvale have played three league games, drawing one.