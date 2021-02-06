Highland League: Lossiemouth chairman backs playing season to a finish

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh reckons Highland League clubs should play the 2020-21 season to a finish.

The league is on hold just now as part of a suspension of football below the Championship, with fears the season could have be cancelled altogether.

However, league secretary Rod Houston has remained steadfast in his belief the season can be completed and this has generated some backing from clubs.

The end date for the season will likely have to be extended, given clubs have played three or less of their 15 league fixtures and it appears it will be March before any football can resume.

January 2 was the last time any Highland League fixtures were played, with the entire round on January 9 wiped out by weather postponements and Scottish Cup participation.

“Rod told us at the meeting on Monday that he’s got dates in mind,” said McIntosh. “The longer it goes the worse it is. We’ve got to have champions for the pyramid – that’s the main thing we’ve got to do.

© JASPERIMAGE

“Graham Tatters (Elgin City chairman) was saying on the radio they’re not looking to extend the season – if it means playing into May and June, why not?

“You only need a month for pre-season and we start July-August time. We used to play into May before; the North of Scotland Cup used to be played after the Highland League season. I said before we could play that in May and it keeps the the players interested for another month.

“I would say, we keep playing until we finish the season. Don’t cut anything short.”

Lossiemouth managed two games in their Highland League season, while also taking part in the Scottish Cup.

The Coasters went to extra-time against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in a 4-4 epic, before losing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.