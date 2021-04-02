Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased to keep captain Ryan Christie at Bellslea for another season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is pleased captain Ryan Christie will get the opportunity to sign off from Bellslea on his own terms.

The 35-year-old central defender has signed a new deal until the summer of 2022, while goalkeeper Eddie Flinn and midfielder Logan Watt have agreed extensions until 2023.

Christie returned to competitive action last year after a year out due to a cruciate ligament injury.

With the 2020-21 Highland League season brought to an end earlier this week, the Broch only have their Scottish Cup campaign left to play for.

They host League One side Montrose in the third round at Bellslea tomorrow.

© Chris Sumner

Cowie said: “We wanted to give Ryan a full season before he does decide to call it a day – if that is next year or whenever.

“To hang up your boots after what has happened is not the way he wanted to go out and not the way we wanted him to go out.

“It is good to get him tied up again.

“He is a very important player on and off the pitch for us.

“Ryan will say himself that he doesn’t feel he has made as much of an impact as he would have hoped because he hasn’t been on the field.

“He is club captain and his main duty is on the park but he has many other duties as well.

“He helps me and the rest of the team a lot. His experience is vital.

“Although he maybe feels he isn’t contributing as much as he would like he definitely contributes a lot.

“Hopefully he is clear of injuries now and we get him on the park more often.”

Fraserburgh knocked Montrose out of the Scottish Cup in 2013 with a 2-1 victory at Bellslea but Cowie believes it is a harder task this time around.

It will be the Broch’s first competitive game since January 9 when they beat Banks o’ Dee 2-1 in the second round before football in Scotland below the Championship was suspended.

Cowie said: “It has been difficult because it has been a long wait.

“But the fitness of the players has never been an issue as they have continued to work throughout lockdown.

“We managed to play a couple of bounce games to get the boys minutes.

“We have prepared as well as we could have.

“I would have liked more game time but it is difficult to get opponents.

“With the greatest respect to the Montrose side we played a few years ago they have progressed quite a bit since then.

“They are flying high in League One just now.

“We have watched them quite a few times and they are an excellent side with an abundance of talent.

“We know the challenge in front us. Everybody expects a Montrose win but it is at our place.

“Our league season is over so the guys know if they want another game they have to produce the goods.”