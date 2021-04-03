Motherwell prove too strong for Formartine United in the Scottish Cup

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motherwell proved too strong for Highland League side Formartine United as they eased to a 5-0 win in the Scottish Cup at North Lodge Park.

Goals from Christopher Long and Jordan Roberts put Motherwell two ahead by the interval.

Roberts netted again seven minutes into the second half before Devante Cole and Allan Campbell completed the scoring as the Scottish Premiership side advanced into the last 16.

Formartine United made a bright start with Jonathan Crawford crossing for Garry Wood but the former Ross County forward’s downward header was well saved by Liam Kelly in the Motherwell goal.

But Motherwell soon seized control of proceedings with Roberts sending a powerful drive the wrong side of the post before heading over from a Steven Lawless cross moments later.

© SNS Group

The hosts were almost gifted the lead after 21 minutes when the omnipresent Roberts almost headed a Daniel Park free kick into his own net.

The visitors finally got the goal their dominance merited when Formartine goalkeeper Kevin Main hesitated coming out to collect a searching pass from Tyler Magloire, which allowed Long to take a touch past the stranded stopper and fire home into an unguarded net.

A Lawless cross was flicked wide by Campbell before the Steelmen doubled their advantage when a Nathan McGinley cross fell for Roberts to drill home from 12 yards.

Main produced a fine stop to deny Long a third as a one-sided half came to a close.

Only seven minutes of the second half had elapsed when the visitors added a third with Roberts stabbing home a wayward shot by Cole with the Formartine appeals for offside falling on deaf ears.

© SNS Group

Motherwell grabbed a fourth after 64 minutes when Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell crossed for Cole to head past Main.

Campbell completed the scoring with 14 minutes remaining when he exchanged passes with Long before drilling the ball beyond Main.