Brora Rangers attacker Andy Macrae says pressure is on Kelty Hearts ahead of pyramid play-off second leg

Brora Rangers attacker Andy Macrae feels all the pressure is on Kelty Hearts as the Cattachs look to claw back their pyramid play-off tie tomorrow.

Kelty are firmly in the driving seat after recording a 2-0 win at Dudgeon Park on Tuesday, putting the Lowland League champions on course to set up a play-off final against Brechin City.

Macrae believes his side are capable of turning the tie around, but insists they must score the all-important first goal in tomorrow’s second leg at New Central Park.

Macrae said: “I think the pressure is on them now as we are going into the game as underdogs, because we are 2-0 down.

“The pressure is on them to see the game out. It’s not easy to do that at times, especially when you know the other side is going to be coming at you with everything you’ve got.

“If we get the first goal it’s a different ball game, they might mentally drop back as you would.

“It’s very important we get the first goal, if they score it’s a big mountain to climb. It’s big enough as it is. We need to score first.”

Macrae felt his side were fortunate to concede only twice in the first leg, in a below par showing from the Sutherland men in which goalkeeper Joe Malin saved two penalties.

Although Macrae felt Barry Ferguson’s men were slick opponents, he reckons a better showing from the Cattachs can revive the tie.

© SNS Group

The 22-year-old added: “Don’t get me wrong, they are a decent side, but it’s not impossible to beat them.

“We have seen teams come back before from two goals down in the first leg.

“It’s definitely possible to do it.

“I thought they were a good side, we just didn’t turn up on the night.

“We are actually lucky it’s only 2-0 because it could have been more than that if it wasn’t for Joe Malin saving the penalties and a few other shots.”

Former Caley Thistle and Forres Mechanics player Macrae is hopeful more opportunities will fall the way of Brora’s attackers in tomorrow’s match, adding: “I think I had a half-chance, and I had a couple of shots blocked.

“Sometimes in these games I find that in the second leg it opens up a bit more.

“In the first leg it’s just a battle and there’s not much football really played.

“In the second leg it can open up because the teams have got to go for it.

“I have been in games before where we have been 2-0 down and come back to win 3-2 with only half an hour to play.

“We have got 90 minutes to do it. It’s going to be a hard game, but it’s definitely doable.”