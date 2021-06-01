Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nairn County pair Dylan Mackenzie and Gussie Dey have agreed new one-year contracts to stay at Station Park.

Both players have committed to stay at Nairn until the summer of 2022.

Mackenzie joined from neighbours Clach in 2016 and made his debut as a 17-year-old against Deveronvale in August that year.

He has gone on to make 115 appearances for the club, scoring 38 goals, and has been a regular under Ronnie Sharp.

Dylan Mackenzie and Angus Dey have today agreed new contracts. More:https://t.co/LlTUgjuBZp pic.twitter.com/wHYF6rYxdn — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 1, 2021

He had struggled with a knee injury over the last two seasons but appears to be fit and ready for the new campaign.

Dey joined Nairn in 2018 and has made 30 first-team appearances for the club. His only goal came in a 4-0 win over Fort William in October 2018.

Nairn return to pre-season training this evening under the stewardship of Mike Rae and Brian Macleod, while manager Ronnie Sharp continues to recover from a heart attack.