‘An extra spark’: Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low excited by Brechin City in Highland League

By Sean Martin
June 3, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: June 3, 2021, 5:43 pm
© PRESS AND JOURNALInverurie Locos boss Andy Low sees Brechin City's entry into the Highland League as a positive. Picture by Scott Baxter
Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low sees Brechin City's entry into the Highland League as a positive. Picture by Scott Baxter

Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low reckons Brechin City will bring an exciting new dynamic to the Highland League.

Brechin lost the SPFL pyramid play-off final to Kelty Hearts in May before attempting to join the Lowland League.

All 17 Lowland League clubs rejected the Glebe Park side’s proposal, with the club subsequently confirming they would join the Highland League.

Locos boss Low insists that decision will add a thrilling new edge to the 2021-22 season.

He said: “I like it. I like playing new opposition, it’s a bit different, a new challenge.

© SNS Group
Glebe Park will be a Highland League ground next season.
