Crazy golf fun reward for Clach as boss Jordan MacDonald has his say on rising Covid cases in north

Clach hit the crazy golf course after putting in the hard yards at training this week.

The Highland League club were training at Bught Park and boss Jordan MacDonald and his coaches took the players to the nearby fun facility ahead of Saturday’s bounce game at Burghead.

The manager, who was the winning golfer, said: “We trained really hard at the Bught for just over an hour beforehand and we thought it would be good to get a wee bit of crazy golf in. It was a good bit of team bonding.

“The boys knew they were going to the crazy golf. They really put the effort in and that was a good way to round it off. It was a good day.

“We’re playing Burghead away at 2pm on Saturday. Last weekend was called off against Broxburn Athletic because they had a few boys with the virus.

“There wasn’t much we could do about that. We were disappointed that it was off, but as long as they are all fit and healthy that’s the main thing.”

Covid cases ‘concerning’, but Clach will carry on

Forres Mechanics are the latest club to be hit with a positive case, while others including Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Nairn County and Brora Rangers have all been hit by virus-related troubles over the past few weeks.

MacDonald hopes all affected come through unscathed and said his own side will stay as safe as they can and continue to prepare for the July 24 league start at Inverurie Locos.

He added: “It is a concern, but these cases are cropping up everywhere. As long as everyone at these clubs is alright then that’s the main thing. That’s the bottom line.

“It’s a difficult one and I get why some clubs have stopped their activity, while others would carry on. Everyone has got their own opinion on it.

“We’re all different but until we are told to stop, we are happy to carry on.”

Our friendly scheduled for Saturday against an Orkney select has been cancelled due to a positive test returned within our squad. pic.twitter.com/pK4BJLv7ke — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 29, 2021

More recruits could be added

MacDonald is satisfied with the squad he has assembled ahead of the kick-off, although would like to add one or two more to bolster that quality.

He explained: “We’re still actively looking to get a couple more in, but if that doesn’t come off then we are more than happy to go with what we’ve got. We’ve got a really good group here who have worked so hard recently.”

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, have been drawn at home to Strathspey Thistle in the second round of the North of Scotland Cup.

Along with Brora Rangers, they were given a bye in the first round and they will host the Jags on Wednesday, August 18.