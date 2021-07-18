Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Brora Rangers boss urges players to show more bravery in possession after Forfar defeat

By Danny Law
July 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Brora Rangers Manager Steven Mackay praised his side's defensive display against Forfar.
Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay admitted his side lacked a cutting edge in their 1-0 defeat against Forfar Athletic at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs, beaten 3-0 by Montrose and 4-0 by Dundee in their opening Premier Sports Cup games in Group C, succumbed to a late strike from on-loan Aberdeen midfielder Mark Gallagher.

The Loons were awarded a penalty six minutes into the second half when Colin Williamson fouled Scott Shepherd but Ross Meechan was unable to convert from 12 yards.

But the visitors made the breakthrough 10 minutes from time when former Ross County midfielder Gallagher netted the game’s only goal with a smart finish.

Mackay said: “It was a pretty tight affair.

“It always looked like one goal was going to be enough to win the game.

“Forfar managed to get it and see the game out.

“I thought we looked pretty solid defensively.

“We needed to be a little bit more creative, albeit we had a couple of good chances in either half and it would have been a different story if we had managed to take them.

“From our perspective, the goal was avoidable.

“It came from a header from a left back that went over the top of us and they latched onto the end of it.

“It was a tidy finish but it was disappointing to lose a goal in that manner, especially in a game of very few chances.

“On the basis of chances created, Forfar deserved the victory but I still felt it was a game that was there for the taking if we had shown a bit more initiative.”

Brora Rangers boss Steven Mackay.

The victory takes Forfar to the top of Group C, despite having scored only one goal in their three games.

The Station Park side were awarded a 3-0 win in their opening game against Ross County who were forced to forfeit the match due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

They then defeated Montrose on penalties after drawing the match 0-0 with the win at Dudgeon Park putting them on eight points ahead of their final game against Dundee on Saturday.

Next up for Brora is the visit of Ross County who have been forced to forfeit their opening two games for Covid reasons.

The Staggies are confident Wednesday’s game will be on and Mackay is relishing the challenge.

He said: “I watched their friendly against Elgin before the issue they have had with Covid.

“They have been back training since Thursday.

“Their fitness levels may not be where Malky Mackay wants them to be but they will still be a very fit.

“We are expecting a very tough game but it will be good for us to put ourselves up against a team of that quality.

“If we defend as well as we did on Saturday then you never know what can happen.

“We just need to be braver on the ball and more positive in the final third.

“Josh Meekings did the warm up on Saturday so we are hopeful he will be available for the Ross County game.

“That would be a massive boost.

“We are still looking to bring in a couple of players before the Highland League season starts.”

